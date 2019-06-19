Coalfire ISO Receives Accreditation from UKAS to Certify Organizations against ISO 27001 and ISO 9001

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a trusted provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, announced today that Coalfire ISO, Inc. ("Coalfire ISO") was accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) to certify management systems to the ISO 27001 standard, in addition to being awarded a new accreditation scope that permits Coalfire ISO to certify organizations to ISO 9001, the International Standard for Quality Management Systems (QMS). Coalfire ISO is the certification body arm of Coalfire and was accredited on May 8, 2019.

Since 2014, Coalfire ISO has been an accredited vendor for ISO 27001 certifications for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) via the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), the largest registrar of certification bodies for management systems within North America. By achieving UKAS accreditation, certificates issued by Coalfire ISO for its customers now have increased recognition within the international marketplace due to the application of the UKAS mark, which is widely accepted as the most reputable accreditation body for management systems in the world.

"The expansion of the certification body's accreditation to include both the ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 standards under the UKAS scheme demonstrates Coalfire ISO's commitment to providing world-class auditing, awareness, and adoption of information security and quality practices to our multinational customers," said David Forman, senior director of ISO Services at Coalfire. "Through this achievement, Coalfire ISO joins a very select group of international vendors that can audit against multiple standards and control frameworks through an integrated approach that saves our customers money and reduces the pain of third-party auditing."

The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 ("ISO 27001") and ISO 9001:2015 ("ISO 9001") standards have seen increased adoption across North America and multinational customers due to their overlapping objectives with other common control frameworks and the protected nature of reports produced as a result of these certification assessments.

About Coalfire ISO

As the certification arm of Coalfire, Coalfire ISO provides ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2015 audit and certification services to public and private sector organizations, adhering to the applicable requirements of both ISO/IEC 17021-1:2015 and ISO/IEC 27006:2015. Coalfire ISO is an accredited certification body per both the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS).

For more information, visit CoalfireISO.com.

