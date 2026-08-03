Coalfire Joins the Wiz Partner Alliance

Coalfire collaborates with Wiz, now part of Google Cloud, to protect everything customers build and run

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, an industry-leading cybersecurity services and solutions company, announced today its collaboration with Wiz, a leading cloud and AI security company (now part of Google Cloud), and its entrance into the Wiz Partner Alliance. As part of this partnership, "Exposure Management Powered by Wiz" will soon launch on the Google Marketplace and Wiz-based service offerings will be rolled out across Coalfire's cloud posture assessment, exposure management and compliance management portfolio.

Together, Coalfire and Wiz give cloud customers within regulated industries a tighter link between security and compliance at a time when most programs still treat them as separate motions. Coalfire brings world-class compliance discipline, cloud engineering, managed security and AI talent. Wiz brings the cloud-native visibility and risk context that powers posture management, exposure reduction, attack path analysis and continuous monitoring. By combining Coalfire's expertise with the power of the Wiz platform, organizations gain a more practical path from point-in-time assessment to ongoing operational support.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

A flexible engagement path, whether customers need a one-time cloud posture assessment, a managed exposure reduction service, or continuous compliance monitoring and drift management.

whether customers need a one-time cloud posture assessment, a managed exposure reduction service, or continuous compliance monitoring and drift management. Better visibility into real cloud risk through managed posture analysis, attack path review, attack surface monitoring, identity exposure review, and finding triage, prioritization, routing, and resolution in Wiz.

through managed posture analysis, attack path review, attack surface monitoring, identity exposure review, and finding triage, prioritization, routing, and resolution in Wiz. A cleaner on-route to continuous monitoring, framework mapping, drift governance, evidence support and audit-readiness activity for those facing compliance pressures, instead of relying only on periodic manual reviews.

Joe Longo, VP of Americas Channels and Alliances, Wiz, said: "To innovate in the AI era, speed and security must go hand in hand. Wiz helps organizations move fast and stay secure, so they can protect everything they build and run. We're excited to welcome Coalfire's valuable expertise to the Wiz Partner Alliance as we work together to help our customers scale securely in the cloud."

Brad Little, CEO, Coalfire, said: "Wiz has gained a well-deserved reputation for protecting organizations' cloud environments. By pairing Coalfire's expertise in compliance, security operations, cloud engineering and AI with their technological offerings, we'll be able to better serve organizations moving from point-in-time assessments to managed operations. Our provider-platform combination means they can address security and compliance together, instead of stitching those efforts together themselves."

Headed to Black Hat 2026 in Las Vegas from Aug. 1-6? Request a meeting with the Coalfire team here: https://coalfire.com/insights/news-and-events/black-hat-2026-with-coalfire

About Coalfire:

Coalfire, headquartered in Chicago, Ill., is a global services and solutions company that specializes in cyber advisory, assessment, and security. The company also develops cutting-edge technology platforms that automate defenses against security threats for the world's leading enterprises, cloud providers, and SaaS companies. Coalfire is the foremost provider of FedRAMP compliance assessments and penetration testing services in the United States. For more information, visit www.coalfire.com and follow LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

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SOURCE Coalfire