Coalfire to Operationalize Cloud Compliance with Google Cloud

Customers benefit from reduced complexity and shortened time to certification

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, an industry-leading cybersecurity services and solutions company, today announced it will integrate its Compliance Essentials platform with Google Cloud's Compliance and Audit Manager. This will enable compliance and audit readiness to be embedded directly into cloud operations.

Coalfire and Google Cloud aim to help organizations reduce audit friction by unifying automated, real-time compliance signals with trusted audit and assessment capabilities. Through the integration of Google Cloud Compliance and Audit Manager with Coalfire's Compliance Essentials platform, customers gain a unified, automated approach to compliance that reduces complexity and shortens the time required to achieve certification.

This integration aligns cloud operations, compliance automation, and audit execution into a cohesive experience, allowing regulated organizations to accelerate innovation, scale securely, and maintain trust without compromising operational efficiency.

Coalfire also will work to address the long-standing gap between cloud-native evidence collection and formal audit validation. Google Cloud provides continuous, real-time compliance signals across customer workloads, while Coalfire contributes professional assessment and validation expertise. The result is a unified view in which technical evidence generated within Google Cloud is validated by Coalfire auditors, thus transforming compliance from a periodic, point-in-time activity into an on-demand operational capability.

Brad Little, CEO, Coalfire, said: "Cloud modernization only works when security, compliance, and trust are engineered into the program, rather than bolted on later as an afterthought. This collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting highly regulated enterprises as they adopt cloud technologies with confidence. By combining Google Cloud's scalable compliance automation with Coalfire's deep audit and assurance expertise, customers can maintain continuous audit readiness while simplifying how compliance is managed across their cloud environments."

Michael Bachman, VP and GM, Cloud Foundations, Google Cloud, said: "At Google Cloud, we are focused on making security and compliance seamless for our customers. By integrating Google Cloud's Compliance and Audit Manager with Coalfire's assessment expertise, we are bridging the gap between automated evidence collection and formal audit validation. This collaboration enables customers to reduce audit friction, minimize complexity, and transform compliance from a periodic burden into a continuous, on-demand capability."

For more details on this collaboration, please visit here.

About Coalfire:

Coalfire, headquartered in Chicago, Ill., is a global services and solutions company that specializes in cyber advisory, assessment, and security. The company also develops cutting-edge technology platforms that automate defenses against security threats for the world's leading enterprises, cloud providers, and SaaS companies. Coalfire is the foremost provider of FedRAMP compliance assessments and penetration testing services in the United States. For more information, visit www.coalfire.com and follow LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

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SOURCE Coalfire