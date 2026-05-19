Coalfire Launches the CMMC Partner Assurance Network (CPAN) to Strengthen Defense Industrial Base Readiness

A coordinated ecosystem designed to help prime contractors and suppliers accelerate CMMC compliance and reduce supply chain risk

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire today announced the public launch of the CMMC Partner Assurance Network (CPAN), a collaborative ecosystem built to help organizations across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) navigate the growing complexity of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program.

The CPAN marketplace connects Defense Industrial Base suppliers with a vetted network of partners supporting every phase of the CMMC journey — from readiness and implementation through certification and ongoing compliance. The ecosystem is designed to reduce supply chain risk, accelerate time to compliance, and strengthen cybersecurity maturity across the defense enterprise.

Cyber risk in the defense supply chain is heavily concentrated at lower tiers, where non-compliant subcontractors can jeopardize contract eligibility and mission readiness. CPAN bridges these gaps by offering a scalable, trusted approach that improves supplier readiness visibility and expands access to compliance resources without locking suppliers into a single-provider relationship.

Brad Little, CEO, Coalfire, said: "CMMC represents one of the most significant cybersecurity transformations the Defense Industrial Base has experienced in decades. Organizations do not need more confusion or fragmented guidance. CPAN was created to bring together trusted capabilities across the ecosystem and help organizations move forward with confidence, clarity, and speed."

CPAN strengthens supply chain resilience for prime contractors by reducing supplier non-compliance risk and improving cybersecurity maturity across the extended enterprise, while giving subcontractors and suppliers a structured path to compliance through access to trusted providers, technical guidance, training, and lifecycle support built specifically for the DIB.

Travis Goldbach, vice president, Coalfire, said: "Many organizations are overwhelmed by the number of vendors, conflicting messages, and uncertainty surrounding CMMC. CPAN was built to simplify that journey. Our goal is to create a trusted ecosystem where primes and suppliers can quickly connect with experienced providers that understand the realities of CMMC and the operational challenges facing the Defense Industrial Base."

For more information about the CMMC Partner Assurance Network (CPAN), click here.

About Coalfire

Coalfire, headquartered in Chicago, Ill., is a global services and solutions company that specializes in cyber advisory, assessment, and security. The company also develops cutting-edge technology platforms that automate defenses against security threats for the world's leading enterprises, cloud providers, and SaaS companies. Coalfire is the foremost provider of FedRAMP compliance assessments and penetration testing services in the United States. For more information, visit www.coalfire.com and follow LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

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Corey Eldridge

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SOURCE Coalfire