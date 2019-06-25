Coalfire Partners with Qualys, Inc. to Bolster Its Secure Cloud Automation Services Offering

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a trusted provider of cybersecurity assessment and advisory services, announced today that it has partnered with Qualys, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, to integrate Qualys' vulnerability management and continuous monitoring capabilities into Coalfire's Secure Cloud Automation Services (SCAS). Qualys will also be a leveraged partner – both internally and by independent third-party assessors – to validate system inventory, configuration compliance, and secure maintenance of the underlying systems.

Coalfire's SCAS leverages the company's extensive security, compliance, and engineering experience along with the power of leading cloud service providers and world-class technical vendors to quickly deploy preconfigured cloud infrastructure that meets organizations' security and compliance requirements. Teams conduct an initial workshop and consultation, working collaboratively with clients, to determine the best methods to design and deploy the client's security infrastructure.

With Qualys, a FedRAMP-authorized cloud security provider, Coalfire's SCAS clients gain capabilities to enhance, monitor and maintain their environment via orchestration of vulnerability management, validation of configuration compliance and verification of cloud asset security posture.

"The SCAS process of 'Design, Monitor, Build, Deploy and Threat Model' will be supported by top-tier partners where they can add high value for our customers," said Mark Carney, executive vice president, Cybersecurity Services, Coalfire. "We are thrilled to welcome Qualys as a new partner in the 'threat monitoring' capability of SCAS, strengthening the offering to improve our customers' overall security posture along with enhancing their ability to meet FedRAMP requirements."

"The Qualys architecture enables cloud customers to achieve built-in FedRAMP compliance and security while migrating to public clouds," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO, Qualys, Inc. "By enabling Qualys within the Coalfire SCAS, its customers can now integrate compliance and security into their Cloud workload orchestration."

About Coalfire

Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public-sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe.

For more information, visit Coalfire.com.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 12,200 customers and active users in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes and substantial cost savings. The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance and protection for IT systems and web applications on premises, on endpoints and elastic clouds. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

