Coalfire Unveils Groundbreaking Offensive Security Platform Hexeon™

Coalfire

03 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Offensive security achieves new standard with revolutionary, intelligence-driven testing solution

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity pioneer Coalfire announced today the launch of Hexeon, a comprehensive offensive security SaaS solution designed to continuously identify and track risks throughout the vulnerability management lifecycle. Drawing on decades of adversarial operations experience, the platform combines a unique blend of human intelligence and automation to provide actionable insights into threats and vulnerabilities, allowing cyber leaders to prioritize remediation and fortify operational resilience. 

"Hexeon provides our customers with a unique approach for mitigating threats while working with Coalfire experts in adversary operations to address their vulnerabilities at scale," said Vineet Seth, chief product & technology officer at Coalfire. "Hexeon shares relevant and real-time vulnerability information via intuitive and interactive dashboards, providing enhanced context on threat exposures and enabling ongoing interaction with our pen testers."

"As the threat landscape continues to expand, it brings a growing challenge for organizations to continuously manage their exposure to relentless threat actors," said Mark Carney, executive vice president at Coalfire. "Our knowledge of real-world attacks and continuous cadence for validation testing through Hexeon powers our pen testers with unparalleled insights about today's dynamic environments."

Coalfire's modern and agile approach to offensive security is proven to reduce high-risk vulnerability exposure over time by an average of 25% and time to remediation by as much as 40%.

"Thoughtworks has always been a proponent of taking a multidisciplinary approach to implementing security that combines continuous delivery with a focus on privacy and security in depth," said Nitin Raina, CISO at Thoughtworks. "By working hand-in-hand with the Coalfire team, the Hexeon platform gives us even greater insights into how we prioritize, manage, and remediate vulnerabilities in our environment."

About Coalfire 
The world's leading organizations – including the top five cloud service providers and leaders in financial services, healthcare, and retail – trust Coalfire to elevate their cyber programs and secure the future of their business. Number one in compliance, FedRAMP®, and cloud penetration testing, Coalfire is the world's largest firm dedicated to cybersecurity services, providing unparalleled technology-enabled professional and managed services. To learn more, visit Coalfire.com.

