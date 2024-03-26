Coalfire Wins CIO 100 Award and Four Globees for Cybersecurity and Compliance Excellence

These awards recognize the company's enterprise-grade innovation in IT and cybersecurity

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry's CIO has named Coalfire, an industry-leading cybersecurity services and solutions company, a 2024 CIO 100 award winner. For more than 25 years, the CIO 100 Awards have recognized innovative organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of strategic and operational excellence in IT. The award celebrates the business value Coalfire delivers to users of its RAMP/pak offerings, an open-source set of documentation, starter code, and architecture to prepare companies for FedRAMP assessment.

In addition, The Globees, a long-running awards program recognizing cybersecurity excellence, named Coalfire Top Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) for its people + technology approach to delivering compliance assessment, advisory, and cyber security. The company also won:

Gold in Best Security Consulting – Coalfire for Advisory services

Gold in Pen Testing and Breach Simulation – Coalfire for Cyber Security (formerly Offensive Security) services

Silver in Best IT Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) – Coalfire for Assessment services

"It's great to see different judging committees recognize our cybersecurity and compliance innovation and expertise," said Tom McAndrew, CEO, Coalfire. "We make the world safer by bringing our hacker mindset and managed security services to help customers protect their infrastructure. We also open new revenue streams for customers by enabling them to meet the security compliance standards that regulate finance, retail, healthcare, government, and other industries."

"We're excited CIO recognized the innovation and value that RAMP/pak delivers," said Karen Laughton, EVP of Advisory, Coalfire. "We open sourced our tried-and-true code, architecture, and extensive documentation to remove the cost barriers that gatekeep companies out of the $12 billion federal cloud market. RAMP/pak gives FedRAMP aspirants the blueprints they need to get FedRAMP ready, a process that typically costs $1 million to complete."

About Coalfire

Coalfire, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a global services and solutions company that specializes in cyber advisory, assessment, and security. The company also develops cutting-edge technology platforms that automate defenses against security threats for the world's leading enterprises, cloud providers, and SaaS companies. Coalfire is the foremost provider of FedRAMP compliance assessments and penetration testing services in the United States. For more information, visit www.coalfire.com and follow LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

