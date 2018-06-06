Coalition For Better Ads Welcomes A.I. Leader, Ezoic, To Its Ranks

With the recent enactment of EU privacy laws like GDPR, the spotlight has never been brighter on online advertisers and digital publishers.

"At our core, we are a company built on using data to help publishers solve complex problems. What's a good user experience for everyone? How do we manage data consent for some web visitors and not others? How do we balance publisher revenue with visitor engagement? We already help solve these problems for publishers everyday," said Tyler Bishop, Ezoic's marketing head.

Ezoic hopes to bring their unique insights and data to some of the coalition's committees that relate to the relationship between website visitors and publisher revenue.

"Take our recent data on GDPR and publisher CPMs for example," said Bishop. "We are always looking at how one thing affects another in this space and then freely share this information with everyone. Our Ad Revenue Index is another example of this."

"We've specialized in providing solutions to publishers that help them manage these complexities automatically using technology. Our data, and reputation as a friend of publishers, will hopefully provide the coalition with a fresh new look at a challenge that is more relevant than ever," Bishop finished.

