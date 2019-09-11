Coalition for Better Health and Global Partnerships Forum Lead the Way in Finding a Solution to Rising Worldwide Healthcare Costs

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for Better Health at Lower Cost continues their work today in support of UN Sustainable Development Goal #3 (SDG3). The Coalition is led by the Stetson Family Office and the Global Partnerships Forum and is dedicated to finding concrete initiatives and solutions to SDG3 which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

This meeting unites the world's leading medical experts in the risk reduction and prevention of Alzheimer's, Cancer and Obesity with a number of governments, business leaders and Family Offices as well as advocacy groups including the AARP in a common goal of raising awareness of HOW we can increase worldwide healthy living and how these better health outcomes are attainable at lower costs to consumers, employers, insurers and governments.

Amir Dossal, founder and president, Global Partnerships Forum, states, "With healthcare costs spiraling out of control around the world, the primary goal of the Coalition is the prevention of chronic diseases, including Alzheimer's, using Risk Reduction Guidelines for Cognitive Decline and Dementia released by the World Health Organization (WHO) which shows that physical exercise in particular can greatly reduce cognitive decline and in turn lower healthcare costs."

Chuck Stetson, CEO of the Stetson Family Office (SFO) and founding member of the Coalition noted "I am one of approximately 20,000 people, who over the course of 20 years have gone to the Cooper Clinic in Dallas, Texas for medical check-ups and have benefitted from the Cooper Clinic protocols which focus on vigorous exercising several times a week, eating healthier foods, watching one's weight, no smoking, and drinking in moderation. The result is that after 20 years, healthcare costs for Cooper Clinic patients are 40 percent less and their incidence of Alzheimer's is 36 percent less than other people in their health cohorts. Simple practices with phenomenal results. We need to take this news to the world."

Key to this year's meeting is the launch of a global awareness campaign led by PCI Media, which previously led the very successful #ISurvivedEbola campaign working with UNICEF. Executive Director, Meesha Brown, shares, "Our campaign will focus globally on the prevention of the six chronic diseases – Dementia, Mental Health, Cancer, Obesity, Diabetes and Heart Disease. Preventative care is step one and the initial area of focus for the Coalition. The world needs to understand the necessity of taking proactive steps in the prevention of dementia and similar diseases for both the health of their people and the economic welfare for today and future generations."

Of the six chronic diseases, the incidence of Alzheimer's disease is growing so rapidly at a global scale that major economies including both China and the U.S. are at risk of collapse due to soaring healthcare costs.

By the numbers (credited to Alzheimer's Disease International):

Alzheimer's disease, accounting for about 90% of dementia cases, currently kills more people than breast cancer or prostate cancer combined.

The number of people living with dementia worldwide today is estimated at 44 million, set to almost double by 2030 and more than triple by 2050

The global cost of dementia was estimated in 2018 at US $1 trillion and this is set to double by 2030.

and this is set to double by 2030. In the United States alone, the cost to government which excludes the substantial family care costs, is $279 billion currently and is estimated to grow to $1.1 trillion by 2050.

The Global Better Health at Lower Costs campaign believes we have the power to turnaround this self-imposed crisis and take control of our health. Let's take the first step!

For additional information please visit CoalitionForBetterHealth.org.

Coalition for Better Health

A global voice for better health at lower cost, Coalitionforbetterhealth.org is the online platform for Healthcare Impact Foundation (HCIF), a non-profit 501(c)(3). The site and non-profit are dedicated to raising awareness of prevention measures that all can take to reduce the risk of the six chronic diseases: Dementia, Mental Health, Cancer, Obesity, Diabetes and Heart Disease.

Contact: Stetson Family Office – Maria@stetsonfamilyoffice.com

Global Partnerships Forum info@partnerships.org

PCI Media Impact – mbrown@pcimedia.org

