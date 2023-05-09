Coalition for Convenient Sales Launches to Advocate For Modernization of Pennsylvania's Liquor Laws

New research shows an overwhelming majority of Pennsylvanians favor more convenient sales

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new alliance of trade associations, retailers, business owners and individual consumers, Coalition for Convenient Sales , is advocating to expand access to spirits-based ready-to-drink products. Coalition members include Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, Distilled Spirits Council, and National Federation of Independent Business.

"We are pleased to announce the formation of the Coalition for Convenient Sales," said Alex Baloga, President and CEO of Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association. "It's long past time to change the liquor laws and give Pennsylvanians the convenience they want and deserve, and we will all be pulling together to get this done."

A new study by Public Opinion Strategies and David Binder Research found 81% of Pennsylvanians support proposed legislation ( Senate Bill 688 ) that would allow licensed establishments to offer ready-to-drink cocktails with an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 12.5% or less to be sold in the same places as beer, wine, and hard seltzers.

The poll shows that support for this proposal is statewide and cuts across demographics and party lines.

"This research finds that Pennsylvanians are ready to move past an antiquated liquor sales system that was developed nearly 100 years ago," said Micah Roberts of Public Opinion Strategies , one of the principal researchers on the project. "The public very clearly wants a modernized, convenient system that keeps alcohol sales safe while making it more convenient for consumers."

"One thing that really stood out in all the research was that Pennsylvania residents find the state's liquor sales system needlessly confusing and inconvenient," said Will Gudelunas of David Binder Research . "People want to purchase similar products at the same location without having to make an extra trip."

"We expected positive results from this survey, but we are encouraged at just how overwhelmingly popular this concept is," said Baloga. "Our current laws were drafted at the end of Prohibition and no longer make sense in a modern world where you can go to a grocery store to buy beer and wine with similar alcoholic content. We believe this is the year we will get this done."

The statewide, mixed mode study was conducted from April 17-20, 2023. The survey was conducted among N=600 registered voters. The margin of error for a N=600 survey is +4.00%.

David Binder Research has provided research and insight to political, government, and private sector clients for more than 25 years. They are currently working on behalf of the DNC to support the Biden administration, and enjoyed a long-term research and consultation relationship with Barack Obama's White House and both of his presidential campaigns.

Public Opinion Strategies is a national political and public affairs research firm with a long history of conducting studies in Pennsylvania. Their client base includes 11 U.S. Senators, seven Governors, 50 Members of Congress, and numerous state legislative caucuses. They also work with industry coalitions, government entities and private companies.

Media Contact: Drew Murren | [email protected] com

SOURCE Coalition for Convenient Sales