COALITION FOR HEALTH AI (CHAI) ANNOUNCES FOUNDING PARTNERS

CHAI also announces a collaborative partnership with the National Academy of Medicine

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI), Inc. announced its initial group of founding partners committing expertise, alignment and resources to support CHAI's mission to be the trusted source of Responsible AI in Health that serves all. CHAI founding partners include leading non-profit research, behavioral science, patient advocacy, and community-based provider organizations as well as leading commercial technology and healthcare organizations.

AI shows promise to deliver significant value to healthcare professionals, organizations, and patients. CHAI aspires to contribute to best practices with the testing, deployment, and evaluation of AI systems. This work will engage many stakeholders, promoting discovery and careful experimentation, and sharing AI innovations in healthcare, including methods that leverage traditional machine learning and more recent developments in generative AI.

"CHAI was established first by a few - and then hundreds - of passionate, diverse and expert volunteers who share the belief that healthcare must lead as an industry in delivering the promise of AI that is trusted, responsible and representative," said CHAI CEO Dr. Brian Anderson. "I'm proud of the broad support we continue to build to get from vision and community to action at a scale that will make a difference. This includes our founding partners and the next phase as we engage with a growing base of more than 1500 member organizations including hundreds of health systems from academic medical centers to rural, critical access and tribal health centers."

Non-Profit Founding Partners:

AdventHealth Boston Children's Hospital Duke Health Health Level Seven International ideas42 Johns Hopkins Medicine Kaiser Permanente Mass General Brigham Mayo Clinic MedStar Health Mount Sinai Health System National Health Council (NHC) Providence Penn Medicine University of California Health System (including UC Davis Health, UCI Health, UCLA Health, UC Riverside Health, UC San Diego Health and the Jacobs Center for Health Innovation, and UCSF Health) University of North Carolina Health Sharp HealthCare Stanford Medicine Vanderbilt University Medical Center Yale New Haven Health

"The National Health Council is energized to bring the full diversity of our patient-focused membership to the table as a CHAI Founding Partner. We share the belief that the patient perspective is essential to ensuring that AI in healthcare is designed and deployed to the benefit of all," said Randall L. Rutta, CEO of the NHC. "AI has enormous potential to make quality healthcare more informed, accessible, and affordable. Our aim is that AI be patient-centric, responsible, and trusted. We are committed to engage in CHAI to amplify and assure that diverse patient voices are heard in this process of learning and informing our way forward with AI."

Industry Founding Partners

Amazon CVS Health Google Microsoft

National Academy of Medicine Partnership

CHAI today also announced a partnership with the National Academy of Medicine to support and advance NAM's Artificial Intelligence Code of Conduct (AICC) project. The groups will share expertise and align work group efforts wherever possible to support and advance the AICC project, a NAM initiative to provide a guiding framework to ensure that AI algorithms and their application in health, health care, and biomedical science perform accurately, safely, reliably, and ethically in the service of better health for all. Additionally, much of the future direction in CHAI's working groups will be informed by guidance from NAM's AICC. This collaboration represents a unique opportunity for national leaders across disciplines to work together to advance trustworthy artificial intelligence in health, health care, and biomedical science.

"The Coalition for Health AI's announcement today of its founding partners and their joint commitment to the advancement of responsible application of AI on behalf of better health and health care is a welcome development," said Senior Advisor to the National Academy of Medicine, Laura Adams. "It represents the sort of leadership necessary to ensure that the NAM AI Code of Conduct (AICC) work is translated into real-world practice. AI in healthcare today is unprecedented in terms of speed, scale, ubiquity, and democratization. It requires commitment to unprecedented levels of collaboration and collective learning, both which are emblematic of the NAM/CHAI collaborative goals and partnership."

Membership

CHAI membership is currently available to all who are interested. Please visit our website for more information. Later this year CHAI will incorporate membership dues for access to an annual AI conference, CHAI-developed educational resources, publications, policy updates and access to the quality assurance lab guide and registry. Tiered membership will be available to organizations based on non-profit/for-profit status and to ensure accessibility by organizations of all types and sizes.

About CHAI

The CHAI (Coalition for Health AI) mission is to be the trusted source of Responsible AI in Health that serves all. It aims to ensure high-quality care, foster trust among users, and meet the growing healthcare needs. As a coalition bringing together leaders and experts representing health systems, startups, government and patient advocates, CHAI has established diverse working groups focusing on privacy & security, fairness, transparency, usefulness, and safety of AI algorithms.

In April 2023, the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI™) released its "Blueprint for Trustworthy AI Implementation Guidance and Assurance for Healthcare" . In December 2023, CHAI published its proposal for "A Nationwide Network of Health AI Assurance Laboratories" . In March, CHAI announced: Coalition for Health AI (CHAI) Names Board of Directors and CEO

Follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Press Contact:

Andrea Heuer

[email protected]

+1 917-914-5563

SOURCE Coalition for Health AI