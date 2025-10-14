COALITION FOR INNOVATION PUBLISHES BLUEPRINTS ON FUTURE VISION

'Blueprints for the Future' Establish Frameworks in AI, CleanTech and HealthTech for Startups and Businesses Innovating for Positive Impact on Communities Globally

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for Innovation has unveiled a set of Blueprints for the Future that establish a framework for technology innovation and development. Focused on the topics of artificial intelligence, cleantech, and healthtech, the Blueprints offer a vision to help inform businesses as they shape their thinking on technology innovations that can have a positive impact on people, communities, and the planet.

The Coalition for Innovation – independently run and supported by LG NOVA, the North America Innovation Center for LG Electronics – brings together innovators, entrepreneurs, and business leaders with different perspectives to collaborate on important questions and challenges in the continued adoption of technology for broader use. The Blueprints comprise three documents - AI, CleanTech and HealthTech – each created by an initiative committee led by a chairperson with contributors from different disciplines within their respective industry. Together, the contributors leveraged the collective knowledge of the group to create a thoughtful framework for businesses to consider as they innovate for the future.

"The Coalition for Innovation aims to foster innovations by enabling experts to share and discuss market trends, insights and challenges to learn from each other," said Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, Corporate Executive Vice President for Innovation at LG Electronics and Head of LG NOVA. "These Blueprints align with our vision that we can be stronger together, and increase our individual and collective innovation power and relevance to building businesses that create positive impact on the world through collaboration."

Artificial Intelligence

The AI Blueprint for the Future, developed by the AI Initiative within the Coalition and led by Sarah Ennis, a globally recognized expert in AI innovation and Co-Founder and Advisor of AgentsGEO.ai, has been developed on the responsible evolution of AI from a cross-sector perspective. This framework is designed for leaders in technology, policy, education, and industry to help inform businesses in the development and deployment of AI in building for the future. As the next transformative innovation that will shape work and personal lives alike, the use of AI is both an opportunity and a challenge. This living reference is intended to evolve alongside AI, fostering a future where innovation serves the communities for which it is designed. The blueprint is organized into four key pillars:

Data, Policy & Adoption

Human-Centered Design & Next-Generation Workflows

Ethics, Safety & Societal Impact

Sector-Specific Applications

"As artificial intelligence evolves, this blueprint is a call to action for building a human-centered, equitable and sustainable AI future," said Sarah Ennis, Chairperson of the AI Initiative for the Coalition for Innovation. "Grounding AI in ethical design and inclusive governance is a shared responsibility among technologists, educators, policymakers and citizens to shape a resilient and trustworthy future for the technology. A good design includes building agentic systems that can serve humanity and accelerate positive change, while mitigating the inherent risks that come with these systems. The future of AI is not inevitable; it is ours to design."

CleanTech

The CleanTech Blueprint for the Future, developed by the CleanTech Initiative within the Coalition and led by Alex Fang, Venture Investor and Founder and founding member of the U.S. Department of Energy's first climate-tech accelerators, serves as a call to action for businesses, innovators, investors and entrepreneurs to build a future that is not only habitable, but hopeful and realistic for businesses to pursue. This framework is designed to move beyond debating if a clean, equitable future is possible and instead determine how to make it a reality through enabling innovations in the valley of death, creating opportunities for businesses to prosper financially. This document is intended to evolve, fostering a future where collaboration, curiosity, and courage overcome inertia, and is organized around five key areas for near-term action:

Financing Strategies

Commercialization Bottlenecks

Energy Equity Models

Case Studies in Battery Innovation and Electrification

New Paradigms for Defining and Measuring Impact

"While science has proven and engineering has enabled the transition to cleaner, more efficient energy, the challenge is no longer technological, but societal," said Alex Fang, CleanTech Initiative Chairperson for the Coalition for Innovation. "Our new Blueprint champions continual efforts to build a world that is cleaner, more abundant, and more just."

HealthTech

The HealthTech Blueprint for the Future, developed by the HealthTech Initiative within the Coalition and led by Alfred Poor, former editor of Health Tech Insider which reported on health and medical applications, is a framework for navigating the HealthTech landscape through the complexities of bringing emerging technologies to market and helping to address the innovation gap – making innovation technologies and approaches viable options in a highly regulated, high-stakes market such as healthcare. This roadmap is designed to accelerate the adoption of transformative technologies in healthcare and is a path forward for making the macro healthcare system more sustainable, ethical, and accessible. This reference is intended to evolve alongside the rapid pace of healthcare innovation, fostering a future where technology serves providers and patients equitably. The HealthTech Blueprint is organized into five key pillars:

Challenges in bringing innovations to market

The funding landscape for healthtech startups

Regulatory challenges and opportunities

AI and regulatory frameworks: keeping pace with innovation

Exit strategies and market opportunities

According to Poor, Chairperson of the HealthTech Initiative for the Coalition for Innovation, "The promise of AI and new technology in healthcare is immense, but to move from concept to market, we must address the critical hurdles of interoperability, regulatory complexity, and equitable access head-on. By creating a roadmap that emphasizes ethical AI, data sharing, and cross-sector collaboration, we can accelerate the adoption of transformative technologies and build a health ecosystem that is not only dynamic and sustainable but, most importantly, equitable and accessible for every patient."

The launch of the AI, CleanTech and HealthTech Blueprints underscores a fundamental belief that the greatest challenges of our time can be met with collective ingenuity. This initiative marks a pivotal starting point. The Coalition invites businesses, innovators, industry leaders, and organizations to engage with these frameworks to turn this shared vision into tangible action. By uniting diverse expertise with a common purpose, the Coalition for Innovation is paving the way for a future that is more actionable, accessible, sustainable, and intelligent for all. To download the Blueprints for the Future and learn more about the Coalition for Innovation, please visit www.coalitionforinnovation.com .

The Coalition for Innovation plans to continue to work on next steps following the release of the Blueprints to move forward with its end goal of leveraging its collective knowledge to advance important work, inform businesses in their approach to drive positive impact in our communities and the world. Those interested in joining the Coalition can learn more on how to participate at www.coalitionforinnovation.com/join .

The Blueprint documents are licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license and are open for sharing with attribution to the specific authors of the chapters.

The Coalition for Innovation is an independently run working group of leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, practitioners, key stakeholders and technologists, supported by LG NOVA. With a keen interest or expertise in domains such as Artificial Intelligence, CleanTech and HealthTech, the Coalition provides guidance on key initiatives impacting the marketplace and businesses. Its vision is to increase individual and collective impact on the world through collaboration. Learn more at www.coalitionforinnovation.com .

Coalition for Innovation

