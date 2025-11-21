Coalition for Metabolic Health Responds to Lancet Ultra-Processed Foods Series, Calls for Evidence-Based Approach

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, British medical journal The Lancet published a new series on the rise of ultra-processed foods, calling for government action to curb their consumption. In response, Dr. Bret Scher, medical director of the Coalition for Metabolic Health, issued the following statement:

"We agree with the Lancet series that our food system—and the influence of food industry corporations—is the root of the chronic disease crisis facing our country. Mass-market foods high in refined carbohydrates and added sugars have displaced whole, nutrient-rich foods and Americans are paying the price with their health.

"Where the Lancet series falls short is in the framework it uses to identify ultra-processed foods. It puts enormous weight on the Nova classification system, which sorts foods by the extent of industrial processing rather than by what directly affects health—how foods impact blood sugar, insulin, weight gain, and long-term metabolic function. While processing plays a role, it alone does not determine health outcomes. The strongest clinical evidence points to refined carbs and added sugars—staples of many ultra-processed foods—as the true drivers of obesity, diabetes, and other metabolic diseases.

"Nova can be a helpful starting point, but it needs substantial refinement before it should be used to guide food policy. For instance, Nova can misclassify foods in ways that mislead consumers and policymakers. A homemade brownie, which can be just as harmful to health as a packaged dessert, avoids the ultra-processed label under Nova. Meanwhile, sparkling water is designated as ultra-processed.

"Nutrition guidance should be grounded in robust clinical science, not oversimplified frameworks that can lump together foods with very different effects on metabolic health. A more impactful and evidence-based approach would focus on refined carbs and added sugars, which research consistently links to poor health outcomes.

"Some policy ideas raised in the Lancet series could be powerful when aligned with metabolic science. Front-of-package warnings—aimed specifically at refined carbs—could help consumers make healthier choices. Updating U.S. dietary guidelines to limit the intake of refined carbs and encourage a broader range of whole foods would significantly improve the nutritional quality of school meals and other public food programs."

For more information, read CMH's comment to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture on ultra-processed foods, and CMH advisory committee member Dr. David Ludwig's op-ed in the Washington Post.

