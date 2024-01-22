Coalition for Responsible Community Development Bolsters Leadership Team to Enhance Community Impact

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for Responsible Community Development (CRCD) continues to fortify its leadership team by announcing the promotion of three outstanding individuals to critical senior positions within the organization. These appointments signify CRCD's unwavering commitment to achieving its mission to better sustain, coordinate, and improve local planning, development, and community services that address the needs of low-income and working-class residents and small businesses in South Los Angeles and beyond.

CRCD is proud to introduce the newly promoted slate of Senior Directors, each of whom brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and passion for community development to their respective roles.

As the newly appointed Senior Director of Learning and Evaluation, Elyce Martinez will serve as the lead administrator to provide vision and strategy for all CRCD data management activities. She will lead the development of a data strategy and support programs, ensuring alignment with CRCD's vision, programmatic goals, and long-term objectives for systems change. As a strong data ambassador and organizational leader, Elyce will amplify the importance of data and its role in expanding CRCD's services and impact. She will continue to serve as the public face and representative of CRCD to the data community, presenting and promoting the organization's vital work.

Kenta Estrada-Darley has been named the Senior Director of South LA All In, where he will lead a multi-year, coalition-driven initiative to ensure equitable benefits for South LA residents and small businesses equitably benefit from the unprecedented investment leading up to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. His responsibilities include expanding CRCD's cross-sector coalition of partners, stakeholders, and supporters to address long-standing racial and socioeconomic inequities in South LA. Kenta will actively share research, tools, and resources to strengthen the capacity of the local social infrastructure and service providers while aligning South LA All In with regional, state, and national economic development and infrastructure efforts.

In his new role as Senior Director of Workforce Development, Jose Guadron will take charge of the design, development, and implementation of all education programming, adult and youth workforce development programs, and special projects. Jose will oversee the workforce development department at CRCD, which encompasses over 40 individual programs, a budget exceeding $15 million, and an average of 50-75 staff members. His expanded responsibilities include building and maintaining key relationships and partnerships with reputable community-based organizations, public system partners, City of LA departments, key stakeholders, and funders.

These senior promotions highlight CRCD's commitment to innovation, growth, and the continued pursuit of its mission to create thriving, sustainable communities with opportunities for growth and success. The CRCD Executive Team is confident that these leaders will play pivotal roles in driving the organization's unlimited impact.

"We are thrilled to announce these pivotal promotions within CRCD. Elyce Martinez, Kenta Estrada-Darley, and Jose Guadron bring exceptional talent, dedication, and passion to their roles. Their expanded leadership roles will propel us further in our mission to empower the South LA community and drive positive change. With this dynamic team, CRCD is poised for even greater impact and innovation, and we look forward to the positive transformation they will lead in our organization and the communities we serve," stated Mark Wilson, president and CEO of the Coalition for Responsible Community Development (CRCD).

About the Coalition for Responsible Community Development (CRCD)

Founded in 2005 by a group of community leaders, the mission of the Coalition for Responsible Community Development (CRCD) is to better sustain, coordinate, and improve local planning, development, and community services that address the needs of low-income and working-class residents and small businesses in South Los Angeles. CRCD is an African-American-led neighborhood-based community development 501(c)3 corporation with a long-term commitment to improve the quality of life in South Los Angeles. CRCD supports South LA residents and small businesses with jobs, education, training, affordable housing, access to capital, and comprehensive support in order to grow and thrive. Since its founding in 2005, CRCD has partnered in a combined investment of $160 million in South LA housing and real estate, including 464 permanent supportive and affordable housing units with an additional $665 million in development. CRCD properties include community space for support services, youth and adult workforce development programs, reentry services, a homeless youth drop-in center, and a commercial space for social enterprise. CRCD has connected more than 4,000 young people with diplomas, jobs, and housing. Learn more at www.coalitionrcd.org.

