Coalition for Veterinary Professional Associates Calls for Action: Addressing the Veterinary Workforce Shortage and Advancing the OneHealth Initiative

WIMBERLEY, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for Veterinary Professional Associates (CVPA) has issued a call to action supporting the OneHealth initiative and addressing the growing need for veterinary services amidst a serious shortage of veterinary professionals in Florida and across the nation. This critical need was underscored during a recent meeting held in early December 2024 in Orlando, Florida, where stakeholders emphasized the importance of increasing access to veterinary care and spaying and neutering services for shelter and family-owned pets.

Keynote speaker Michael J. Blackwell, DVM, MPH, Assistant Surgeon General, USPHS (Ret.), and Director of the Program for Pet Health Equity at the University of Tennessee, delivered a powerful address on The Importance of Addressing Access to Veterinary Care and OneHealth. Dr. Blackwell highlighted three psychographic factors critical to understanding families' access to pet care:

Bonded Family Society – The majority of U.S. households include pets, reflecting a deeply rooted human-animal bond.



Financial Challenges – Forty-one percent of U.S. households face significant economic hardships, limiting access to essential veterinary services.



Barriers to Care – More than one in four families encounter obstacles in accessing veterinary care, primarily due to financial constraints.

Dr. Blackwell referenced the HABRI report, which highlights that living with pets contributes to an estimated $22.7 billion in annual human healthcare cost savings, including benefits for mental health, obesity prevention, and chronic disease management. He emphasized the critical role of access to veterinary care in safeguarding these benefits. However, a stark imbalance exists in provider availability: there are 252 physicians per 100,000 people, but only 37 companion animal veterinarians per 100,000 dogs and cats, leaving a significant gap in care.

The Growing Veterinary Workforce Crisis

Animal shelters in Florida and nationally are struggling to fill critical veterinary positions to address the mounting demand for spaying, neutering, and other essential services. One study, co-authored by Susanne Kogut of Petco Love and Drs. Meredith Montgomery and Julie Levy of the University of Florida, found that 73% of animal sheltering organizations (ASOs) reported being short-staffed for veterinarians. The repercussions are significant, with 91% of these organizations experiencing backlogs in spay/neuter surgeries.

Last year, the shortage of veterinary professionals significantly impacted animal shelters, as highlighted by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). Reports from California shelters revealed that nearly half of veterinarian roles and over half of technician positions remained vacant, leaving 344,000 animals without sufficient care. In Colorado, a study noted a backlog of spay/neuter surgeries caused by the shortage, and nationwide data estimated 2.7 million such procedures were not performed1.

Access-to-Care Clinics (ATCCs) are also facing staffing difficulties, with 72% reporting shortages. This has led to extended waiting times for pet owners, with delays exceeding two months in many cases and up to six months in some situations for vital services1.

Impact on Animal Welfare and Public Health

These workforce shortages not only delay critical medical procedures but also have broader implications for public health, animal welfare, and the human-animal bond. Overcrowded shelters, unperformed procedures, and limited access to care exacerbate the emotional and financial stress on families and contribute to burnout among veterinary professionals.

Innovative Solutions: Veterinary Professional Associates

The CVPA is advocating for the introduction of a new role, the Veterinary Professional Associate (VPA), to help bridge the gap in access to care. Modeled after Nurse Practitioners and Physician Associates in human medicine, VPAs would perform routine procedures and support veterinarians in underserved areas.

Dr. Robert Murtaugh, President of the CVPA, stated, "The shortage of veterinary professionals has reached a critical level, threatening the welfare of millions of animals and the families who love them. By creating the Veterinary Professional Associate role, we can alleviate workforce pressure, expand access to care, and support the well-being of both pets and their owners."

The CVPA invites veterinarians, policymakers, and advocates to collaborate on solutions that address these urgent challenges and ensure equitable access to veterinary care nationwide. To advocate and bridge the gap in animal health, visit https://cvpa.vet/becomecvpa-advocate/ and www.cvpa.vet.

The Coalition for the Veterinary Professional Associate (CVPA) is a 501c4 (pending) nonprofit organization born from the need to expand the roles of veterinary professionals to better serve our animal companions and all stakeholders. With solid support from universities, rural settings, shelters, and companion animal environments, this group has come together to lobby for and support the creation of these new mid-tier veterinary providers.

