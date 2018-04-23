Coalition Investigating Claims of a Strike in Bani Qais

Colonel Turki Al Maliki stated that the joint leadership of the Coalition is reviewing the post-action procedures for all executed operations, particularly in the place and time of the incident, and upon the completion of the comprehensive review and operational audit the preliminary results will be announced.

Colonel Al Maliki stressed the Coalition's assiduous efforts to enforce and implement the rules of engagement in accordance with rules and provisions of international humanitarian law, particularly the important assumption that every person in Yemen is a civilian until proven otherwise.

The Spokesperson also emphasized the Coalition's commitment, morally and legally, to the protection of civilians and civilian sites. The Coalition continues to take all the precautionary and preventative measures, ensuring that all operations utilize the most accurate and up-to-date targeting methods, which include creating a specific list of military targets and locations to achieve operational objectives.

The Coalition has a no strike-list that includes more than 40 thousand civilian locations which are updated continuously based upon information provided by the UN, NGOs and other stakeholders.

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office