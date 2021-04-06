Coalition Led by Bitwise Industries Launches OnwardME.org, a COVID-19 Support Platform for Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bitwise Industries ( www.bitwiseindustries.com ), the Kapor Center , and the administration of Gov. Janet Mills announced the launch of OnwardME.org, a resource for Maine people affected by COVID-19 to find assistance programs, workforce training, and employment opportunities.

"OnwardME.org offers Maine people a valuable resource to find employment, training, and support, which will advance Maine's economic recovery from the pandemic," said Gov. Mills. "I encourage people who need assistance to visit the website and explore the opportunities and programs that are available."

The new platform is a one-stop resource providing support to the people of Maine impacted by job loss in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Displaced workers looking for help can:

Get connected to emergency resources Get connected to training programs to upskill for a new career Get matched with employers looking for people with their current skill set.

The website brings together all of the resources, organizations and direction the people of Maine need to navigate life during the COVID-19 state of emergency. The platform connects people to funds and necessities such as groceries, shelter or medicine.

It will also provide connections to start retraining for a new career and work opportunities for people in-demand skills. By providing these different connections, the people of Maine can get back to work and know that despite the social distancing, they are not alone.

"Maine has been deeply impacted by the pandemic. Individuals who have lost jobs, may struggle to access necessities and might not know where to go for help," said Jake Soberal, CEO and co-founder, Bitwise Industries. "This is the time to act and Bitwise saw an opportunity to serve the state of Maine by bringing together the resources people need most into one place. With the help of the Governor's team and multiple other critical partners, we created a centralized online source of information to help workers suffering from job loss amidst COVID-19 get back on their feet."

About Bitwise Industries

Bitwise Industries creates a bridge between humans from marginalized communities and stories of systemic poverty to skills and resources necessary to access opportunities in the tech industry. By leveraging public-private partnerships, Bitwise provides paid apprenticeships to students to learn tech skills, connects them to meaningful tech opportunities, and builds vibrant buildings in underestimated cities to house their work. By upskilling disenfranchised humans, it empowers them to change their own lives—which ignites and transforms the regional economies of the cities in which Bitwise serves.

Bitwise has raised more than $100M in support of this important work; expanded its model to serve five cities (Fresno, Bakersfield, Merced, Oakland, and Toledo); and built a tech apprenticeship engine that will drive national jobs/economic recovery in 2021. To learn more about Bitwise Industries, check out www.bitwiseindustries.com.

SOURCE Bitwise Industries

Related Links

http://bitwiseindustries.com/

