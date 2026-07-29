Coalition Members Urge Congress to Pass the Take Care of America's Veterans Act: 'The Need for Action is Clear'

More than 20 organizations push Congress to do right by Service members, veterans, caregivers, survivors, and military families

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of 22 national veteran, military, caregiver, and survivor organizations today called on Congress to pass the Take Care of America's Veterans Act (S. 4744 / H.R. 9237), a comprehensive legislative package that includes more than 60 bills intended to strengthen support for Service members, veterans, caregivers, survivors, and military families. The coalition released the following statement:

A coalition of 22 national veteran, military, caregiver, and survivor organizations are calling on Congress to pass the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act.

"We urge Congress to pass the Take Care of America's Veterans Act on behalf of millions of Americans who would directly benefit from this bill. Its passage would finally address the wounded veteran tax that forces more than 59,000 combat-injured, medically retired veterans to forfeit a portion of their earned military retirement pay, increase compensation for the most catastrophically injured, expand mental health and suicide-prevention care, and strengthen long-awaited support for caregivers and survivors.

Congress has an opportunity to do what is right by delivering meaningful support to those who served this nation in uniform, as well as the families, caregivers, and survivors who carry the burden alongside them.

We have heard their calls for help for decades. The Take Care of America's Veterans Act is how those calls can be answered. The good this bill would do for the community is clear, and the time to act is now.

As organizations supporting this legislation, we recognize that there are differing views within the broader veteran community about its impact. Those differences should not prevent Congress from acting on the many long-standing priorities included in this bill.

Congress has not increased catastrophic injury compensation in decades or enhanced survivor benefits since 1993, and lawmakers have debated the issues addressed by the Major Richard Star Act for more than two decades.

At the same time, we believe it is important to distinguish these overdue reforms from concerns that have been raised about how Congress will pay for the bill. As part of a much larger overhaul of the disability ratings system, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has testified and reiterated that it intends to finalize changes to how certain disability ratings are calculated, regardless of whether the legislation is enacted. In our view, the key distinction is where the resulting savings go: without the bill, they return to the Treasury; with it, they remain available to support veterans, caregivers, and survivors.

The need for action is clear. More than 32 million veterans, Service members, caregivers, survivors, and military families stand to benefit from this legislation, and many urgently need its intended reforms. Every day without progress postpones the support that this community has earned.

Members of Congress, across both chambers, must come together to honor our nation's commitments and pass the Take Care of America's Veterans Act without further delay."

About the coalition : The coalition includes the following organizations: The American Legion, Military Officers Association of America, Wounded Warrior Project, Elizabeth Dole Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, American Veterans (AMVETS), American Optometric Association, Avalon Action Alliance, Commissioned Officers Association of the USPHS, Gold Star Spouses of America, K9s For Warriors, Korean War Veterans Association, Military Chaplains Association, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Mission Roll Call, National Defense Committee, National Military Family Association, Sons and Daughters In Touch, United States Army Warrant Officers Association, USCG Chief Petty Officers Association, Veterans Justice Alliance, and Vietnam Veterans of America.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project