Wounded Warrior Project Applauds House Passage of Briley-Edmundson Veterans Bill

Legislation Strengthens VA Benefits for Severely Wounded Veterans and Surviving Families

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) today applauded the House of Representatives for passing the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act (H.R. 6047), legislation to strengthen critical Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits for severely wounded veterans and surviving family members.

Warrior Eric Edmundson and his family

Surviving families of service members or veterans who died from service-connected injuries or illnesses — and who rely on Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) for financial support — have not received a meaningful increase in benefits in more than 30 years. At the same time, veterans who depend on Special Monthly Compensation (SMC) often face significant out-of-pocket costs for caregiving and other support services needed to live independently.

The Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act would increase DIC and SMC benefits, delivering stronger financial security to veterans who have endured the heaviest burdens of war and honoring the sacrifices of their families.

"This legislation reflects one of Wounded Warrior Project's core principles — those who sacrificed the most deserve the strongest safety net," said Jose Ramos, vice president for Government and Community Relations for WWP®. "Through our Independence Program and other services, we see firsthand the challenges severely injured warriors and surviving family members face when they lack the resources they need. This bill would provide meaningful support to those who need it most, and we thank the House of Representatives for advancing this legislation and bringing it one step closer to becoming law."

Information about the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act can be found here.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is the nation's leading veterans service organization, focused on the total well-being of veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. Our programs, advocacy, and awareness efforts help warriors thrive, provide essential lifelines to families and caregivers, and prevent veteran suicides. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.

Media Contact: Olya Voytovich, 904-677-2659, [email protected]

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project