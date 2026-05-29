Wounded Warrior Project Supporting the Mental Health of Veteran Caregivers

Caregivers are the Frontline of Helping our Nations' Veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregivers are critical to today's generation of wounded veterans, yet many warriors and their caregivers still lack the support they need.

A Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) survey found 1 in 4 warriors needs a caregiver, and most report insufficient support. Many caregivers step into the role unexpectedly.

Army Veterans Lyndsey Hawk-Nelson and Dustin Hawk greet a puppy during an open-house at Wounded Warrior Project's San Antonio office. Lyndsey serves as her husband's caregiver after he survived a stroke.

Army veteran Dustin Hawk collapsed during a fitness test at Fort Polk in Louisiana, leaving his wife, Lyndsey — also an active-duty soldier at the time — unprepared for the challenges ahead.

"Doctors didn't provide much information," Lyndsey said. "He was hospitalized for weeks."

Lyndsey first encountered WWP® when her husband received a comfort backpack but didn't engage fully until a VA social worker recommended the organization.

"They told us about Wounded Warrior Project's Independence Program — something that could provide real support for both of us," she said.

The Independence Program® connects severely wounded veterans and their families to customized services in their communities.

"We work with the whole family to ensure they have the support they need," said Kelly Parker, WWP Independence Services director.

For Dustin, that support includes Lyndsey as his primary caregiver. WWP also supports caregivers through mental health resources, connection events, and respite services.

According to the WWP Warrior Survey*, caregivers most commonly assist with:

Mental health (77.2%)

Mobility (32.7%)

Dressing (27%)

Grooming (25.2%)

Eighty percent of warriors with caregivers require an average of nine hours of care a day, six days a week. That often limits caregivers' careers and social connections.

Through WWP, Lyndsey has built a strong national support network.

"I can reach out to someone in almost any state if I need to talk," she said.

That type of connection truly saves lives. Coupled with program support, caregivers are better able to manage the demands of their role when they have their own network of support, too.

"What caregivers do is critical," Parker said. "Providing them with resources and community helps them be the best support for their veteran."

*Warrior Survey, Wave 3 (conducted June 15 - Aug. 24, 2023)

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is the nation's leading veterans service organization, focused on the total well-being of veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. Our programs, advocacy, and awareness efforts help warriors thrive, provide essential lifelines to families and caregivers, and prevent veteran suicides. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project