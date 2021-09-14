Coalition Of Abused Scouts For Justice Secures $1.037 Billion In Latest Round Of Additional Settlements With Hartford Financial Services Group And The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice ("Coalition") announced today settlements valued at $1.037 billion with one of Boy Scouts of America's insurers, Hartford Financial Services Group, for $787 million and one of its chartered organizations, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (TCJC), for $250 million. This agreement is supported by Coalition members, as well as Boys Scouts of America, local Boy Scouts councils, and the future claims representative.

Today's settlement follows an $850 million settlement announced on July 1st, consisting of a value of $250 million from Boy Scouts of America and $600 million from its more than 250 local councils. This brings the total amount of monetary compensation available thus far to survivors to $1.887 billion, with additional settlements expected in the coming weeks. Negotiations with other insurers and sponsoring and chartered organizations are actively ongoing.

Coalition co-Founder Ken Rothweiler of Eisenberg, Rothweiler, Winkler, Eisenberg & Jeck, P.C., stated: "Our goal from the start has been to build the largest compensation fund possible. I represent thousands of survivors of horrific sexual abuse inflicted upon them when they were children. These settlements represent the start of a series of anticipated multi-billion-dollar settlements with insurers, sponsoring and chartered organizations."

Coalition co-Founder Anne Andrews of Andrews & Thornton stated: "The Coalition's refrain from the beginning has been, 'No survivor left behind, compensation at the earliest time.' While the sexual abuse inflicted upon the brave survivors in this case occurred, in some instances, many decades ago, it still feels as fresh as ever. There is no reason to further prolong the trauma."

Coalition member Adam Slater of Slater Slater Schulman LLP stated: "This series of settlements delivers these survivors the justice they deserve. We want to make sure they are able to see payment and accountability from their abusers within their lifetimes."

Through the efforts of the Coalition over the past year, the Survivors' Compensation Trust has grown from an $850 million settlement with Boy Scouts of America and local councils to include settlements with Hartford Financial Services Group for $787 million, and TCJC for $250 million, bringing the total compensation to fund the Survivors' Trust to date to $1.887 billion. Survivors will eventually have the opportunity to vote on the broadly supported restructuring plan, which is expected to include settlements with additional chartered and sponsoring organizations, insurers, and other third parties, further increasing the size of this historic, multi-billion-dollar settlement.

The Coalition is comprised of 27 law firms who collectively represent more than 65,000 childhood sexual assault abuse survivors nationwide.

