Coalition of American Forgers Welcomes Favorable U.S. Government Rulings Against Dumped and Subsidized Imports

CLEVELAND, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) issued preliminary affirmative determinations that imports of forged steel fluid end blocks (FEBs) from China, Germany, India, and Italy are causing material injury to domestic producers and workers. This unanimous decision follows a January 8, 2020 decision from the U.S. Commerce Department to investigate claims that FEB imports from China, Germany, India, and Italy are being illegally subsidized and/or dumped in violation of U.S. trade laws.

According to the petitions filed by the FEB Fair Trade Coalition in December 2019, FEB imports from these countries have surged by more than 600 percent since 2016. Fluid end blocks are typically used in the manufacture or service of hydraulic pumps for drilling or shale fracturing in the oil and gas industry.

"The Forging Industry Association welcomes today's unanimous, bipartisan decision from the International Trade Commission. This decision validates the claims of American forgers that FEBs are being imported in violation of U.S. trade laws," said James Warren, President & CEO of the Forging Industry Association (FIA), a trade association that is a member of the petitioning coalition. Mr. Warren added that "We look forward to cooperating with the remainder of the U.S. Government's investigation to address illegal subsidies and dumping behavior, and ensure that American forgers can compete on a level playing field."

SOURCE FEB Fair Trade Coalition