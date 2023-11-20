Coalition of Disability Organizations Calls for Voting Equality in New Jersey

News provided by

National Federation of the Blind

20 Nov, 2023, 11:19 ET

National Federation of the Blind of New Jersey, New Jersey Council of the Blind, and Disability Rights New Jersey Call for Support on Bill Allowing Electronic Ballot Return for Blind or Print-disabled Voters

TRENTON, N.J., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Federation of the Blind of New Jersey (NFBNJ), the New Jersey Council of the Blind (NJCB), and Disability Rights New Jersey (DRNJ) are requesting support from state senators for a bill that would enable blind voters and individuals with print disabilities to mark and return their vote-by-mail ballots electronically. The bill aims to ensure equal access to vote-by-mail voting for all citizens by giving blind and print-disabled voters the same right that military and overseas voters already exercise.

The organizations are urging state senators to support the bill, S. 3302. The New Jersey General Assembly has already passed companion legislation by a wide margin. Electronic ballot return would enable blind voters and individuals with print disabilities to mark and return their ballots using assistive technology, such as screen readers or magnification software, ensuring privacy, independence, and accuracy.

"For too long, New Jersey's blind voters have been unable to vote privately and independently from our homes because we must still print and return our ballots. Many of us do not own printers or cannot independently verify and return a printed ballot," said Linda Melendez, president of the National Federation of the Blind of New Jersey. "This is discriminatory, second-class treatment, and it violates federal law. We urge the New Jersey Senate to rectify this situation immediately."

"The ability to vote privately and independently provided by an accessible ballot with electronic return would dramatically increase voter participation in the blind and low-vision community," said Wanda Williford, president of the New Jersey Council of the Blind. "This legislation would essentially eliminate the common barriers of transportation and accessibility to casting a vote in New Jersey for individuals with print disabilities. Increased voter participation benefits all New Jersey citizens."

"As New Jersey's protection and advocacy system for individuals with disabilities, we want to ensure that individuals with disabilities have equal access to all voting methods," said Mary Ciccone, Director of Policy for Disability Rights New Jersey. "The current vote-by-mail system does not provide individuals with visual disabilities and dexterity impairments the same opportunity to vote privately and independently as individuals without disabilities, yet such access can be easily achieved."

About the National Federation of the Blind 
The National Federation of the Blind (NFB), headquartered in Baltimore, defends the rights of blind people of all ages and provides information and support to families with blind children, older Americans who are losing vision, and more. Founded in 1940, the NFB is the transformative membership and advocacy organization of blind Americans with affiliates, chapters, and divisions in the fifty states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico. We believe in the hopes and dreams of blind people and work together to transform them into reality. Learn more about our many programs and initiatives at nfb.org.

CONTACT:
Chris Danielsen
Director of Public Relations
National Federation of the Blind
(410) 659-9314, extension 2330
(410) 262-1281 (Cell)
[email protected]

SOURCE National Federation of the Blind

Also from this source

National Federation of the Blind Issues Public Comments on NPRM Proposing ADA Title II Regulations

National Federation of the Blind Issues Public Comments on NPRM Proposing ADA Title II Regulations

The National Federation of the Blind, the transformative membership and advocacy organization of blind Americans, has published its official comments ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

Image1

Domestic Policy

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.