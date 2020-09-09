Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals Announces Full Film Lineup

SEATTLE, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals (CoSAFF), the first-of-its-kind event to bring together seven established South Asian film festivals from the US and Canada, produced by Tasveer, announces the program lineup for its virtual festival scheduled for October 3-17, 2020, which is entirely free to view for all audiences. CoSAFF 2020 is powered by Vimeo's OTT platform.

CoSAFF's marquee films include Mee Raqsam (I Dance), Baba Azmi's directorial debut presented by his sister & veteran actor Shabana Azmi, featuring as our Opening Night celebration, followed by Shirish Gurung's Lato Kosero from Nepal as the Centerpiece, and Prateek Vats' Eeb Allay Ooo! as the Closing Night feature to wrap up the 15-day celebration of the best from South Asian cinema.

CoSAFF also features short film blocks highlighting some of the best South Asian short films. Short film blocks incorporating themes such as Diaspora films, LGBTQI stories, films by South Asian animators, stories pertinent to Black Lives Matter & addressing South Asians and racism, films made by women, stories about love and relationships, and much more.

CoSAFF also features live virtual programs every day of the festival, which include live Q&As with filmmakers, actors, and other film talents. Most of the films will be available for Viewing On Demand (VOD) on the platform for the duration of the festival.

In addition to the films and live Q&As, CoSAFF presents multiple industry panels, workshops, and masterclasses with key players in the South Asian film and entertainment fields, as well organizations and companies at the forefront of the changing industry landscape this year. The full industry lineup will be announced soon.

The full list of films is attached below, and also available on the CoSAFF website.

More information on CoSAFF, including the detailed schedule and registration link available at www.cosaff.org .

