Coalition of Trade Associations and Nonprofits Applauds Senate Introduction of the Bipartisan Employee Retention Tax Credit Reinstatement Act

National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA)

Feb 10, 2022, 15:18 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of over 70 organizations representing a variety of charitable nonprofits and trade associations commended U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Tim Scott (R-SC), Mark Warner (D-VA), Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV) and Ben Cardin (D-MD) on today's introduction of the Employee Retention Tax Credit Reinstatement Act and urged swift passage of the bill to restore 2021 fourth-quarter access to the credit.

Introduction comes on the heels of a letter sent by the coalition imploring the Biden Administration and Congress to restore the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC). The letter notes that the now-prolonged recovery has stalled rehiring and cast a veil of financial uncertainty for employers.

The Employee Retention Tax Credit Reinstatement Act originated in the House with U.S. Reps. Carol Miller (R-WV), Kevin Hern (R-OK), Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) and Terri A. Sewell (D-AL) introducing H.R. 6161 in December. The bill now boasts 54 bipartisan co-sponsors. 

NAMA and 23 additional coalition members have commented on the bill. Access the full complement of comments online from the following organizations:

  • National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA)
  • Associated Builders & Contractors
  • American Society of Travel Advisors
  • ASAE
  • Associated General Contractors of America
  • Argentum
  • National Employment Opportunity Network
  • Hotel Association of New York City
  • IAAPA, The Global Association for the Attractions Industry
  • International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA)
  • Independent Office Products & Furniture Dealers Alliance
  • Independent Sector
  • International Franchise Association
  • ISSA - The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association
  • Jewish Federations of North America
  • League of American Orchestras
  • National Association of Theatre Owners
  • NFIB
  • National Council of Nonprofits
  • National Restaurant Association
  • NetworkPeninsula
  • Professional Non-Profit Theater Coalition
  • The Payroll Group
  • YMCA OF THE USA

