Coalition of Voting Rights Advocates Host Debate Watch Party and Comedy Show Featuring BPhlat, Erin Jackson, Vanessa Fraction, and MESHELLE

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of local and national voting rights advocates are treating election workers, local leaders, and members of the community to a night filled with tasty food, good company, and a lot of laughter as they host a Power of the Ballot Debate Watch Party and Comedy Show. The event kicks off an important weekend of organizing as election workers hit the streets to educate and motivate citizens to be among the first to cast a ballot when early voting starts next Monday.

Coordinating groups include: Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, Clayton County Black Women's Roundtable, Georgia STAND-UP and Atlanta-North Georgia Labor Council. The weekend of organizing is part of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's seven-state Unity '22 Black Women's Roundtable Power of the Ballot GOTV Comedy Tour and Organizing Weekend. Additional events over the weekend of activism include:

a tailgating event on Saturday at the NCBCP Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. Institute during Clark Atlanta University homecoming.

homecoming. a gospel concert at the Georgia STAND-UP headquarters in East Point, GA.

on Saturday and Sunday, Clayton County Black Women's Roundtable will be joined by 25 lawyers and law students from Young Black Lawyers' Organizing Coalition (YBloc) for a rally and canvassing.

WHAT:

Power of the Ballot Debate Watch Party and Comedy Show will be followed by a weekend of activism. The comedy show will start directly after the debate between Herschel Walker and Senator Raphael Warnock.

WHEN:

DATE: FRIDAY, October 14, 2022

TIME: 7:00 PM ET

WHERE:

IBEW Local 613 in the Auditorium

501 Pulliam Street, Atlanta, GA 30334

Facebook: GCPAgenda

WHO:

Organizers and organizations participating include:

Helen Butler, executive director, Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda/GA Black Women's Roundtable

Felicia Davis, convener, Clayton County Black Women's Roundtable/HBCU Green Fund

Debra Scott, executive director, Georgia STAND-UP

Sandra L. Williams, recording secretary, Atlanta-North Georgia Labor Council

Melanie L. Campbell, president and CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Black Women's Roundtable

Comedy Line Up: BPhlat, Erin Jackson, Vanessa Fraction and MESHELLE "The Indie Mom" of Comedy and others.

HOW:

Media RSVP to Edrea via email: [email protected] or text: 818.613.9521 by Thursday at 5 PM.

ABOUT THE GEORGIA COALITION for the PEOPLE'S AGENDA

Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda (http://thepeoplesagenda.org) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization performing year-round voter registration, education, and mobilization in Black communities throughout Georgia. Led by board chair, Rev. J. A. Milner, and Helen Butler, the organization has headquarters in Atlanta and offices in Athens, Albany, Macon, Augusta, LaGrange and Savannah.

ABOUT CLAYTON COUNTY BLACK WOMEN'S ROUNDTABLE

Clayton County Black Women's Roundtable is an affiliate of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Roundtable, (https://www.blackwomensroundtable.org) an intergenerational leadership development, mentoring, and empowerment arm for Black women and girls. The Black Women's Roundtable is at the forefront of championing justice and equitable public policies that center racial, economic, climate and gender justice key elements of success.

ABOUT GEORGIA STAND-UP

The Georgia Strategic Alliance for New Directions and Unified Policies (Georgia STAND-UP) (https://www.georgiastandup.org) provides research, strategy, technical support, and resource development for grassroots community organizing and non-partisan voter education. STAND-UP and Vote! is their year-round voter education and registration campaign. STAND-UP is one of the most visible and successful voting advocates in the Southeast emphasizing "boots on the ground," door knocking, and grassroots mobilization.

ATLANTA NORTH GEORGIA LABOR COUNCIL

The Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council (https://unionhall.aflcio.org/atlclc) is one of nearly 500 state and local labor councils of the AFL-CIO and are the heart of the labor movement. We are democratically elected bodies dedicated to represent the interests of working people at the state and local level. We mobilize our members and community partners to advocate for social and economic justice and we strive daily to vanquish oppression and make our communities better for all people.

