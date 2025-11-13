Coalition Pushes Bipartisan Bill to Confront Blast-Related Brain Trauma, Suicide Risk in Post-9/11 Veterans

MOUNT AIRY, Md., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful show of unity, a broad coalition of veterans' service organizations, advocacy groups and veteran leaders is demanding congressional action to address a silent epidemic affecting America's veterans: brain injuries caused by repeated low-level blast exposure during military service.

The coalition is urging lawmakers to pass the Precision Brain Health Research Act of 2025, a bipartisan measure that would bring coordinated federal attention to the long-term effects of these often invisible injuries—conditions that experts say are driving alarming rates of mental health struggles and veteran suicide.

"As Congress returns to work, we respectfully ask you to advance this vital legislation, which represents a major step forward in addressing brain-health issues among veterans and curbing the persistent tragedy of suicide," the statement says.

The coalition includes brain injury experts, advocacy organizations, public policy groups and a former secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Their statement and the full list of signatories are available here.

A Hidden Crisis with Deadly Consequences

While more than 500,000 service members are estimated to have sustained some form of traumatic brain injury since 9/11, thousands have been repeatedly exposed to low-level blasts from weapons systems, breaching charges and heavy artillery, the statement says. Research increasingly links such exposure to neurological degeneration, depression and suicide.

Yet despite mounting evidence, the federal government has never conducted a comprehensive, long-term study on the health effects of low-level blast exposure.

A Bipartisan Path Forward

The Precision Brain Health Research Act of 2025, backed by leaders in both parties, aims to close that gap through a targeted, data-driven approach. The legislation would:

Direct the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD) to jointly study the cumulative effects of low-level blast exposure;

Create a data-sharing partnership between the two agencies to track veterans' health outcomes over time;

Enable the rapid integration of research findings into VA treatment protocols;

Identify military specialties and units with high blast-injury risks, allowing for better prevention and mitigation;

Advance scientific understanding of how microscopic brain damage occurs.

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs, praised the legislative effort.

This legislation "will help us better understand why and how blast injuries are impacting veterans' mental health—and make certain VA is able to quickly incorporate these findings into care for veterans and enable them to receive an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan," he said.

Data, Technology and a Chance for Change

With both the VA and DoD rolling out modernized electronic health record systems, experts say the timing has never been better for this kind of initiative. The new infrastructure allows service members' health data to seamlessly follow them from enlistment to post-service care—a capability that could advance brain injury research and treatment.

Distribution of the coalition statement to Capitol Hill comes on the heels of National Warrior Call Day on Nov. 16, which is aimed at combating isolation among service members and veterans. It encourages all Americans to reach out to veterans and to connect those who may be struggling with services.

Founded in 2008, the Troops First Foundation implements initiatives that foster connectivity, build trust and address reintegration in post-9/11 warrior care. One of the foundation's programs is Warrior Call. To learn more, visit WarriorCall.org.

