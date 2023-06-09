Coalition to Protect the Equestrian Preserve's Statement on the Equestrian Preserve Committee's Unanimous Rejection of Controversial Wellington Development

News provided by

Coalition to Protect the Equestrian Preserve

09 Jun, 2023, 13:19 ET

WELLINGTON, Fla., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Late yesterday, following two consecutive late nights of 11 hours of hearings, the Equestrian Preserve Committee ("EPC") twice voted unanimously against Mark Bellissimo's two unpopular real estate development projects that seek to convert 600 acres of protected land in the Village's Equestrian Preserve into high-density condominiums, a golf and tennis recreational complex, and other commercial and retail space, a project that local residents vehemently oppose.  I am pleased the EPC, after hearing from passionate community members this week, agreed with our position that Mr. Bellissimo's proposed development is incompatible with Wellington's mandate to protect the unique horse-oriented landscape and lifestyle of the Preserve.  If approved, the project would destroy the community's rich character and vibrancy with increased traffic and unsuitable, excessive development.  

-Marc E. Kasowitz
Counsel for the Coalition to Protect the Equestrian Preserve

SOURCE Coalition to Protect the Equestrian Preserve

