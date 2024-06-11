Coalition Unites Global and National Visionaries to Spark Innovative Solutions During Global Loneliness Awareness Week

In honor of Global Loneliness Awareness Week (June 10-16), the Coalition to End Social Isolation and Loneliness unites thought leaders and policymakers from around the world to tackle the pressing crisis of social isolation and loneliness

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loneliness has reached epidemic levels globally, with 1 in 4 adults experiencing this issue. In the United States, the crisis is even more alarming: over half of Americans report feeling lonely, and community engagement is plummeting. The need to foster social connection is more critical than ever. In recognition of Global Loneliness Awareness Week (June 10-16), the Coalition to End Social Isolation and Loneliness (CESIL) is engaged in several opportunities to bring awareness and ignite action for a situation described as a public health crisis.

In a powerful collaboration with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, they are hosting the 3rd annual Global Loneliness Awareness Summit in Washington, D.C. The summit provides an opportunity to hear from thought leaders and policymakers and allows participants to add their voices to the conversation through small group discussions and networking opportunities. This collective effort includes CESIL members from diverse national organizations—healthcare payors, providers, consumers, employers, entrepreneurs, and academics—who are also actively engaging with policymakers on Capitol Hill this week.

"This year's summit sparks creativity and innovation, addressing the urgent crisis of social isolation and loneliness. We aim to mobilize leaders to take action with evidence-based solutions that create and strengthen connected communities," said Jillian Racoosin Kornmeier, MPH, Executive Director of the Coalition to End Social Isolation and Loneliness.

The summit highlights how social connections can improve public health, boost civic engagement, and build resilient communities that support everyone's well-being. Participants will share resources, find ways to work together and educate the public about the importance of staying connected. The goal is to spark a new cultural movement centered on connection and positive social values.

"Nobody deserves to feel so alone and isolated that their health suffers. We are more connected now than ever before – yet loneliness prevails," said Senator Tina Smith (D-MN). "The Global Loneliness Awareness Summit will shine a light on how we can invest in programs that foster social connection and improve our well-being, and I am glad to join with other leaders working to address this public health crisis."

Highlights of the program include:

Insightful remarks addressing policy implications and priorities surrounding social isolation, loneliness, and social connection from leaders of the WHO Global Commission on Social Connection, global policy researchers, and esteemed U.S. policymakers and practitioners. They will address the policy implications and priorities surrounding social isolation, loneliness, and social connection.

Engaging in panel discussions on creating a culture of connection, these conversations will feature firsthand perspectives from communities grappling with social isolation and loneliness, especially among vulnerable populations. They will also explore the relationship between the built environment and social connection, as well as strategies for integrating connection values into leadership roles.

Bipartisan leaders such as Senators Tina Smith (D-MN) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Representatives Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Mike Flood (R-NE) will present their perspectives, priorities, and visions for how the U.S. can develop innovative policies, systems, and solutions to bolster social connection nationally.

(D-MN) and (D-NH) and Representatives (D-MA) and (R-NE) will present their perspectives, priorities, and visions for how the U.S. can develop innovative policies, systems, and solutions to bolster social connection nationally. Interactive small group sessions fostering peer-to-peer knowledge exchange and dialogue surrounding the CESIL policy objectives for the upcoming year.

A fireside chat with Yung Pueblo, a New York Times bestselling author, meditation practitioner, and poet renowned for his transformative insights into authentic living and emotional well-being.

On June 12th, CESIL members will head to Capitol Hill to raise awareness of the issue and advocate for crucial policy reforms. Their goal is to address the crisis of social isolation and loneliness, ensuring that all Americans have equal access to social engagement opportunities and support systems.

The Global Loneliness Awareness Summit will be held today at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg Center in Washington, D.C. The event will be held both in person and virtually and is scheduled from 12:00 PM to 7:30 PM ET. To learn more about the summit and get additional details, please visit the Coalition's website. If you'd like to participate virtually, you can register for the event by clicking here.

About the Coalition to End Social Isolation and Loneliness

Since its founding in 2018, the Coalition to End Social Isolation & Loneliness has been advocating for policy change that addresses the detrimental effects of social isolation and loneliness. The Coalition represents over 50 of the most influential consumer groups, patient advocates, health plans, community-based organizations, behavioral health groups, and private sector innovators in the United States, all who share a mission to create a more socially connected nation. Through disseminating research findings, leading public awareness, and advocating for legislative and regulatory interventions, the Coalition envisions a society where every individual will one day have the opportunities and support necessary to be socially engaged. For more information, please visit: endsocialisolation.org

