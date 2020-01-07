Coalitions host workshop on NIST Privacy Framework to help organizations manage privacy risks

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Standards and Technology, in partnership with the Cybersecurity Coalition and the Better Identity Coalition, is hosting a workshop on the NIST Privacy Framework on January 9, 2020 at Venable, 600 Mass Ave NW Washington, D.C. The event will host a panel of experts, moderated by Executive Director of the Cybersecurity Coalition, Ari Schwartz, who will discuss how the Privacy Framework can help organizations to manage privacy risks and navigate an evolving technological, policy, and compliance landscape.

The event will feature:

Naomi Lefkovitz, National Institute of Standards and Technology Michelle Richardson, Center for Democracy and Technology Kent Landfield, McAfee

Nick Oldham, Equifax

Ari Schwartz, Cybersecurity Coalition (Moderator)

Registration and breakfast begin at 8:30 and our program begins at 9am. Remarks will be concluded by 11am.

RSVP HERE

