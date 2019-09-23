Coapt Re-Engineers and Upgrades Control System for Prosthetic Arms

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's preeminent control system for advanced bionic limbs just got even smarter. Coapt, LLC – provider of the premier commercially available, intuitive bionic limb control technology – today announced its second-generation, patented technology. Reengineered from top to bottom, the Coapt COMPLETE CONTROL System Gen2 leverages a novel combination of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a human-bionic interface that learns and adapts to users, giving them unrivaled control of their prosthetic arms.

With its groundbreaking COMPLETE CONTROL product, the first myoelectric pattern recognition system to achieve Class II FDA Clearance, Coapt brought cutting-edge technology to upper-limb amputees. Coapt's Gen2 provides a suite of new features that enhance intuitive prosthesis control, overcoming the need for conventional methods that are often cumbersome and unnatural.

Further, Coapt empowers the user with novel, powerful elements like the AI-enabled Control Coach, a layer of intelligence designed to assist the user in optimizing control by providing automated feedback and instruction.

"Everything we have engineered into Gen2 is aimed to improve our users' quality of life," said Blair Lock, co-founder and CEO of Coapt. "Vast experience with users has driven the development of the Control Coach AI and improved adaptive algorithms. Our completely reimagined, industry-leading control system has more power to unlock users' potential than ever before. With COMPLETE CONTROL System Gen2's improved technology, we enable and empower our users to experience enhanced freedom with better prosthesis control."

Coapt's COMPLETE CONTROL System uses groundbreaking machine learning technology to decode the electrical signals that a user's muscles make as the brain sends information to the absent limb, enabling the user to move the prosthesis intuitively. The Gen2 device's smaller size and more efficient operation seamlessly integrate with nearly every major powered prosthetic arm component. This plug-and-play ability allows its global users to live with confidence and independence.

"After my accident, I lived for more than 25 years without a prosthetic device before finding Coapt," said Coapt user Jodie O'Connell-Ponkos. "Their new COMPLETE CONTROL Gen2 makes it even easier for me to do whatever I need to do – train horses, cook dinner, and now, study occupational therapy to help my fellow amputees in their journeys. Plus, if I need to reset my prosthesis control on the go, I can recalibrate in just one minute, and keep moving on with my life."

Coapt's human-machine interface products are currently available for upper-limb amputees in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and across much of Europe. For more information about Coapt, visit www.coaptengineering.com, or visit Coapt on social media on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Spend time with Coapt at booth 520 at the American Orthotic & Prosthetic Association (AOPA) 2019 National Assembly, September 25-28, 2019, and other upcoming industry trade shows.

About Coapt

Founded in 2012, Coapt makes human-machine interfaces and is the first company with FDA Class II Clearance to provide revolutionary and intuitive control technology for advanced prosthetic upper limbs. Founded by four leading researchers in the bionics field, Coapt is based on years of research and clinical care. Coapt is an award-winning company that strives to improve the quality of life for prosthesis users by applying clinically dedicated engineering to its portfolio of transformative technologies. For more information, visit www.coaptengineering.com.

