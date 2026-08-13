Coaqua, A Leading Super Premium Coconut Water Crushing the Better for You Beverage Category, Secures Strategic Partnership with DAYBREAKER, A Leading Global Dance and Wellness Movement Spanning 66 Cities Worldwide with More Than One Million Community Members

Latest news comes on the heels of a tremendous start to 2026 for the business, with 140% Dollar-Velocity Growth (YoY) as well as latest position as #1 coconut water in the category versus competitors (in Northeast Grocery).

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coaqua, a leading super premium coconut water crushing the better for you beverage space, is pleased to announce their latest strategic partnership with DAYBREAKER, a global dance and social wellness movement born in Brooklyn in 2013.

Today, DAYBREAKER spans 66 cities worldwide and reaches more than one million community members through sunrise dance experiences, wellness gatherings, immersive cultural events, festivals, and community-centered programming.

The company remains majority female and minority-owned, fully independent, and community-first.

Rather than building for acquisition or scale at all costs, Daybreaker continues to invest in local communities, local artists, and experiences designed to strengthen real-world human connection.

"Partnering with DAYBREAKER felt like a no brainer for us – we believe that life is all about the memories we share together over good music and good beverages and can't wait for so many members of the DAYBREAKER community to begin enjoying the deliciousness that is Coaqua," states Anthony Cadieux II, Co-Founder and CEO of Coaqua.

The latest news comes on the heels of truly incredible start to 2026, with the appointment of Ex-Liquid Death Social Media Expert, Kendyl Vanscoy, to Lead Social Media, Marketing, Experiential and Brand Development, noteworthy retail partners including Wegmans, Sprouts, H-E-B, Kroger, Albertons, The Fresh Market and Hannaford Markets as well as 140% dollar-velocity growth (YoY) in addition to the latest position as #1 in the category versus competitors (in Northeast Grocery).

Coaqua is the coconut water that's shaking things up in the category. The beverage for people who take care of themselves without taking themselves too seriously. For the run clubbers who are really there for the group chat. For the yogis who go to brunch after. For the hikers who pack a cooler. For anyone building a life that feels as good as it looks.

Coaqua has national distribution with retailers such as Sprouts, H-E-B, Hannaford Markets, The Fresh Market, and other retailers.

The brand is also distributed via D2C, Amazon and soon-to-be on TikTok Shop.

To learn more, visit https://www.drinkcoaqua.com/ or follow us on Instagram.

Company Contact

Anthony Cadieux II

CoAqua NA, Inc.

904-481-6296

[email protected]

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

The Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE Coaqua