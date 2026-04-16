Coaqua, A Leading Super Premium Coconut Water Crushing the Better for You Beverage Category, Lands New Notable Retailer - Hannaford Supermarkets, a Leading ME-Based Northeast Grocery Chain Across All ~200 Stores

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coaqua, a leading super premium coconut water crushing the better for you beverage space, is pleased to announce the latest securement of another nationally recognized grocery chain partner: Hannaford Supermarkets, headquartered in Maine with a notable presence across the Northeast, with shelf space across all approximately 200 of their stores.

"Partnering with Hannaford (Supermarkets) is a dream come true given our current focus on the Northeast as well as the company's ongoing commitment to bringing in the latest and greatest brands in the wider better-for-you sectors of food and beverage," states Anthony Cadieux II, Co-Founder and CEO of Coaqua.

Founded in 1883, Hannaford Supermarkets serves as one of the leading grocery chains in the country focused on the Northeast in particular with locations across Maine, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts in particular.

The latest news comes on the heels of a monumental first quarter for the business as well as the recent news regarding the notable hire of Ex-Liquid Death Social Media Expert, Kendyl Vanscoy, to Lead Social Media, Marketing, Experiential and Brand Development.

To learn more, visit https://www.drinkcoaqua.com/ or follow us on Instagram .

Company Contact

Anthony Cadieux II

CoAqua NA, Inc.

904-481-6296

[email protected]

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

The Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE Coaqua