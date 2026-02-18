Coaqua, a Leading Super Premium Coconut Water Crushing the Better for You Beverage Category, Appoints Ex-Liquid Death Social Media Expert, Kendyl Vanscoy, to Lead Social Media, Marketing, Experiential and Brand Development

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coaqua, a leading super premium coconut water crushing the better for you beverage space, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kendyl Vanscoy.

Kendyl comes most recently from a role helping to lead social media for Liquid Death.

Kendyl Vanscoy

Coaqua will be leveraging Kendyl's extensive knowledge and expertise across social media marketing, activations and overall brand amplification the way she supported some of the most reputable CPG brands in the sector, such as Mid Day Squares and Everyday Dose in addition to her work with Liquid Death.

"The way we connected with Kendyl initially - via a DM from her on social media - speaks to her true passion and authentic love for all things social media and branding related," states Anthony Cadieux II, Co-Founder and CEO of Coaqua.

Cadieux continues, "Kendyl posted about us on her own personal handles multiple times regarding her dedication to the brand - having mentioned her daily consumption of the coconut water throughout her ongoing stories and feeds. Her passion for the brand is undeniable and that is the type of person we want and need to have on the team, helping to take Coaqua to unchartered new heights in 2026 and beyond!"

To learn more, visit https://www.drinkcoaqua.com/ or follow us on Instagram.

