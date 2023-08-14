Coaroo Librex Bag Launches a Bag That Doesn't Slip Off Your Shoulder Even when fully loaded

News provided by

Coaroo

14 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • Introduced in Japan through Isetan Department Store, Tokyu Hands, Shop Channel, etc.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coaroo is a bag brand created by consumers from the perspective of consumers, starting with a unique item that invented the convenience of bag straps.

Coaroo is Librex bag, which was released this time, can be worn so that it does not flow down from the shoulder even if it contains a lot of items, so you can move your hands comfortably at any time.

The company has the advantage of being able to carry a bag in five different styles, and it is made in a high-quality, wide strap type that prevents shoulder or hand from hurting due to thin bag straps. Therefore, it is possible to wear it fashionably and stably because it can be selected and worn in a convenient way depending on the situation, such as a cross bag, a messenger bag, a backpack, and a front bag.

In addition, it has a luxurious, yet practical high-quality design combined with high-density nylon fabric and leather, and it is an all-around bag that can store A4 files and iPads easily (30x24x10cm), weighs 445g, and is very light to store items, reducing the weight on the shoulder.

There are five storage spaces in the front pocket and five storage spaces in the inner pocket, so you can easily find the items in the bag, and there are a total of three colors: black, gray, and green, so you can choose according to your taste.

Launched in Kichijoji, Tokyo, Japan in 2010, the Coaroo brand is sold throughout Japan, including ISETAN Department Store, Tokyu Hands, and Shop Channel.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.ebay.com/itm/115563227027

SOURCE Coaroo

