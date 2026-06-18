COAs in Early-Stage Alzheimer's Trials: How scientific strategy, eCOA & rater training align to protect endpoint & data quality, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain practical insight into how scientific strategy and operational execution must align to preserve data quality and endpoint integrity across global early-stage Alzheimer's trials. Attendees will learn how to select and apply the right cognitive and functional endpoints for populations where overt impairment may be absent. The featured speakers will share best practices for rater selection, training, monitoring and remediation to ensure reliability and consistency throughout the study. Attendees will discover how flexible eCOA delivery with BYOD and provisioned device support enables complex cognitive and patient-reported assessments while maintaining real-time data visibility and regulatory readiness. The speakers will also discuss advanced approaches to digital assessments and analytics, including cognitive batteries and voice analytics, and their role in capturing treatment benefit in early-stage populations.

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Studies of investigational drugs targeting the dementia stage of Alzheimer's disease (AD) have used a co-primary approach to assess cognitive and functional (or global) measures. This approach ensured both a clinically meaningful effect by a demonstration of benefit on the functional measure and that the observed functional benefit was accompanied by an effect on the core symptoms of the disease as measured by the cognitive assessment. This webinar will examine how endpoint strategy, rater training and eCOA delivery can support data quality in Alzheimer's Trials as studies move into earlier disease stages.

As the scientific understanding of AD has evolved, enrollment of patients with AD at earlier stages, where there may be no functional impairment or even no detectable clinical abnormality, has become possible and desirable to delay or halt the disease at the earliest opportunity.

Because disease manifestations are highly variable in early-stage AD, clinical trials in this population require different clinical assessments and/or novel endpoints to effectively capture and demonstrate treatment benefit. In addition, the complexity of measurement methods required in early-AD requires strategic approaches to rater training and data integrity across global, decentralized study environments. Early missteps, whether in assessment selection, rater selection or operational execution, can compromise data quality and lead to loss of signal.

This webinar will examine the science-first foundations of early-stage AD protocol design, including considerations around which cognitive endpoints can be utilized, operationalized and protected in the absence of overt cognitive impairment. The discussion will connect this scientific strategy to study execution, highlighting how expert rater training and monitoring, combined with flexible eCOA delivery, are critical to preserving endpoint data quality.

Register for this webinar to learn how scientific strategy, eCOA delivery and rater training can help protect endpoint integrity in Alzheimer's trials.

Join (Moderator) Scott Neff, Vice President, Clinical ink; David Anderson, Senior Director, Science and Innovation, Clinical ink; Megan Petrylak, Chief Operating Officer, Clinical ink; and Edward I. Bartolic, PhD, Senior Director, Clinical Science, Cogstate, for the live webinar on Thursday, July 9, 2026, at 11:30am EDT (5:30pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit COAs in Early-Stage Alzheimer's Trials: How scientific strategy, eCOA & rater training align to protect endpoint & data quality.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks – The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks