CoAspire Signs a Framework Agreement with the U.S. Department of War for Affordable Ground-Launched Cruise Missiles

CoAspire's GHOST Affordable Mass Ground Launched Cruise Missile is under contract and will fly this year in support of the Low-Cost Containerized Munitions (LCCM) program.

FAIRFAX, Va., May. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To establish a pathway for the rapid and repeatable production of high-volume strike capabilities, the War Department has announced the inclusion of CoAspire in a Framework Agreement supporting its Low-Cost Containerized Munitions (LCCM) Program. This strategic agreement aims to significantly expand the United States military's ability to field effective and affordable kinetic capabilities for the Joint Force at scale, featuring CoAspire's additively manufactured GHOST missile. The GHOST missile is a boosted, ground-launched variant of CoAspire's Rapidly Adaptable Affordable Cruise Missile-Extended Range (RAACM-ER).

CoAspire signs a Multi-Year Agreement with the U.S. Department of War for the LCCM Cruise Missile Program Post this CoAspire's GHOST cruise missile is a surface-launched variant of CoAspire's RAACM-Extended Range missile. GHOST has solid rocket motor that boosts the missile out of the container for the LCCM program. RAACM-ER is an additively manufactured affordable mass cruise missile in development for air, surface and ground-launch solutions, like the boosted GHOST variant for LCCM.

"The inclusion of CoAspire's GHOST missile in this groundbreaking program and framework agreement underscores CoAspire's potential to revolutionize ground-launched strike capabilities, offering a boosted, extended-range solution that can be deployed across multiple platforms," said Doug Denneny, CEO. "With GHOST under this framework agreement and Other Transactional Authority (OTA) agreements, we are excited to support the Department's ambitious goal to affordably procure thousands of LCCMs in just three years, beginning in FY27, thereby accelerating the delivery of vital defense assets."

Expanding Strike Capacity

This new framework agreement initiates a fast-paced, competitive experimentation and assessment campaign, culminating in a Military Utility Assessment by sponsoring Service Components. CoAspire is competing with three other prime contractors for LCCM. The program is designed to procure approximately ten thousand LCCMs within three years, commencing in FY27, with firm fixed unit costs for production lots in CY27 through CY29. This initiative is a coordinated effort involving the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, the Army Program Acquisition Executive Fires, the United States Air Force Program Acquisition Executive Weapons, the Test Resource Management Center, and the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment.

CoAspire's GHOST Missile

As part of this effort, the War Department will procure test missiles from CoAspire, laying the groundwork for the program's assessment phase. CoAspire's GHOST missile is scheduled for flight testing this year, demonstrating the advantages of additive manufacturing, which allows development of a new variant in months compared to the years typical of conventional cruise missile manufacturers.

This collaboration underscores the War Department's commitment to expanding the defense industrial base to non-traditional suppliers like CoAspire and working with businesses eager to disrupt defense markets. CoAspire is enhancing lethal strike capacity and ensuring the Joint Force maintains a decisive advantage through advanced, cost-effective kinetic solutions. Further details on the program can be found at www.coaspire.com.

CoAspire is a prime missile contractor developing and producing affordable mass cruise missiles for the U.S. Government. CoAspire builds air, surface and ground- launched variants of its Rapidly Adaptable Affordable Cruise Missile (RAACM) that can travel hundreds of miles and can strike targets accurately under demanding battlefield conditions. RAACMs are additively manufactured and cost a fraction of what other cruise missiles cost. CoAspire is disrupting the missile business by providing much needed weapons quickly, affordably and at scale to support the US and its allies.

SOURCE CoAspire