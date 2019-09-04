'COAST 2 COAST RANCH TOUR' Debuts Exclusive Hidden Valley® Ranch Menu Items From 20+ Restaurants Across U.S.

A sampling of the world-premiere dishes include: Korean Fried Chicken Tacos, Chicken Skin Nachos, Crawish & Étouffée Hot Dogs, Ranch-Dusted Chicken Wings, 24" Buffalo Chicken Pizza Slices and more.

The restaurants participating in the month-long program include:

Los Angeles

Michin Dak's Korean Fried Chicken Taco w/ Ranch



Belly Bombz' Chicken Skin Chorizo Nachos w/ Ranch



The Rooster's Bacon, Ranch & Cheddar Filled Tater Tots



South City Fried Chicken's Whole Ranch-Fried Game Hen



Spoon By H's Pan-Fried Chicken w/ Ranch

New York

Boris and Horton's Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese w/ Ranch



Emily's Crispy Ranch Pizza Pocket



Pizza Barn's 24" Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza Slice w/ Ranch



Clinton Hall's Buffalo & Ranch Cauliflower Taco



Manero's Pizza's Calabrian Chili Marinara Slice w/ Ranch



375 Chicken 'n Fries' Buttermilk & Honey Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ Ranch

San Francisco

Dragon Gate's (OAK) Ranch Dusted Chicken Wings



SF Chickenbox's Bacon & Ranch Mochi Muffin



Aria Korean Tapas' Bulgogi or Korean Fried Chicken Topped Fries w/ Ranch



Causwell's Ranch-Spiced Scotch Egg



New Spot on Polk's Pepper Jack, Ranch & Avocado Fried Chicken Sandwich

Chicago

Doggone's 'Cool Bayou' Crawfish & Étouffée Ranch Hot Dog



Kimski's Gochujang Hot Ranch Chicken Sandwich



25 Degrees' Bacon & Buffalo Chicken Waffle Sandwich w/ Ranch

Additional details, including more restaurants and metropolitans, are available at www.foodbeast.com/ranch . Consumers can create their own Hidden Valley Ranch-seasoned meals at home or share their Ranch Restaurant discoveries using the hashtag #COAST2COASTRANCHTOUR.

Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix Shaker is available across national retailers and ecommerce platforms.

About Hidden Valley Ranch

Hidden Valley® is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and was founded in 1954 by Steve Henson. Hidden Valley Ranch has unleashed America's favorite ranch across all mealtime and snacking occasions, offering the bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch in many varieties and in more forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love. The Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix Shaker is perfect for brining ranch flavor to weeknight dinners, Hidden Valley Homestyle Ranch Seasoning makes great-tasting restaurant ranch attainable at home, Hidden Valley Ranch Ready-To-Eat Dips introduce a thick and creamy ranch to easily scoop with favorite snacks, and Hidden Valley Ranch Blasted Dipping Sauces bring bold flavor to enhance any food. Hidden Valley's products can be found in grocery retailers across the country.

About FOODBEAST

FOODBEAST is an independently-owned national publication, publisher agency, influencer network and events company celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2019. FOODBEAST reaches over 50mm+ monthly users across FOODBEAST.com and social platforms including Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Twitch and more.

