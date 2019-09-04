'COAST 2 COAST RANCH TOUR' Debuts Exclusive Hidden Valley® Ranch Menu Items From 20+ Restaurants Across U.S.
Korean Fried Chicken Tacos & Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheeses Top List of Hidden Valley Ranch's Notable Food Premieres
Sep 04, 2019, 08:00 ET
LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular restaurants across Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco are announcing September-exclusive menu items as part of The FOODBEAST Coast 2 Coast Ranch Tour, presented by Hidden Valley® Ranch.
FOODBEAST challenged restaurants across the country to submit crave-worthy, limited-time creations incorporating Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Seasoning Shaker and Hidden Valley® Restaurant Style Buttermilk Ranch Seasoning for dipping.
A sampling of the world-premiere dishes include: Korean Fried Chicken Tacos, Chicken Skin Nachos, Crawish & Étouffée Hot Dogs, Ranch-Dusted Chicken Wings, 24" Buffalo Chicken Pizza Slices and more.
The restaurants participating in the month-long program include:
- Los Angeles
- Michin Dak's Korean Fried Chicken Taco w/ Ranch
- Belly Bombz' Chicken Skin Chorizo Nachos w/ Ranch
- The Rooster's Bacon, Ranch & Cheddar Filled Tater Tots
- South City Fried Chicken's Whole Ranch-Fried Game Hen
- Spoon By H's Pan-Fried Chicken w/ Ranch
- New York
- Boris and Horton's Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese w/ Ranch
- Emily's Crispy Ranch Pizza Pocket
- Pizza Barn's 24" Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza Slice w/ Ranch
- Clinton Hall's Buffalo & Ranch Cauliflower Taco
- Manero's Pizza's Calabrian Chili Marinara Slice w/ Ranch
- 375 Chicken 'n Fries' Buttermilk & Honey Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ Ranch
- San Francisco
- Dragon Gate's (OAK) Ranch Dusted Chicken Wings
- SF Chickenbox's Bacon & Ranch Mochi Muffin
- Aria Korean Tapas' Bulgogi or Korean Fried Chicken Topped Fries w/ Ranch
- Causwell's Ranch-Spiced Scotch Egg
- New Spot on Polk's Pepper Jack, Ranch & Avocado Fried Chicken Sandwich
- Chicago
- Doggone's 'Cool Bayou' Crawfish & Étouffée Ranch Hot Dog
- Kimski's Gochujang Hot Ranch Chicken Sandwich
- 25 Degrees' Bacon & Buffalo Chicken Waffle Sandwich w/ Ranch
Additional details, including more restaurants and metropolitans, are available at www.foodbeast.com/ranch. Consumers can create their own Hidden Valley Ranch-seasoned meals at home or share their Ranch Restaurant discoveries using the hashtag #COAST2COASTRANCHTOUR.
Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix Shaker is available across national retailers and ecommerce platforms.
About Hidden Valley Ranch
Hidden Valley® is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and was founded in 1954 by Steve Henson. Hidden Valley Ranch has unleashed America's favorite ranch across all mealtime and snacking occasions, offering the bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch in many varieties and in more forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love. The Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix Shaker is perfect for brining ranch flavor to weeknight dinners, Hidden Valley Homestyle Ranch Seasoning makes great-tasting restaurant ranch attainable at home, Hidden Valley Ranch Ready-To-Eat Dips introduce a thick and creamy ranch to easily scoop with favorite snacks, and Hidden Valley Ranch Blasted Dipping Sauces bring bold flavor to enhance any food. Hidden Valley's products can be found in grocery retailers across the country.
About FOODBEAST
FOODBEAST is an independently-owned national publication, publisher agency, influencer network and events company celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2019. FOODBEAST reaches over 50mm+ monthly users across FOODBEAST.com and social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch and more.
Contact:
Samantha Williams & Andrea Blythe
Current Global
swilliams@currentglobal.com | ablythe@currentglobal.com
Geoffrey Kutnick & Theresa Tran
FOODBEAST
geoff@foodbeast.com | theresa@foodbeast.com
SOURCE FOODBEAST
