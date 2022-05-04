The brands join forces to unveil a new THC-O and CBD hemp product that is literally on fire.

DALLAS, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast Smokes has partnered with the leading Delta-8 company, Fuego, to create a brand new pure hemp smoke that harnesses the niche expertise of both companies. The organic THC-0 smokes will be unveiled at the world's largest B2B trade show, Champs Trade Show, on May 3.

Coast and Fuego Collab to Create the Hottest Smoke on the Market

The new THC-0 + CBD smokes are organically grown and 100% lab tested, ensuring the top-tier quality that Coast and Fuego customers know and trust. With the benefits of CBD and 1000mg of THC-0 in each pack, these smokes are made for those craving a clean and relaxing way to fulfill their smoking ritual.

The new product will be available in two SKUs, Fire OG and Pineapple Express, each are a unique and enticing flavor. They will be distributed nationally starting June 1 and retailing at $20 MSRP per pack of 10 smokes.

For more information about Coast, visit the site here . To register for Champs Atlantic City, visit here .

About COAST: Founded in 2019, COAST is a California-grown organic smokes company offering users a guilt-free smoke break alternative. COAST brings the highest quality handcrafted hemp blends to their customers. Created with sustainability and health in mind, COAST was created to enhance your lifestyle with the aim to provide all chill and no high. We hope to see you on the moon!

