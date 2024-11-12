COAST Autonomous Enhances Robotic Intelligence with TorqueAGI's Generative AI

COAST is a leading technology company providing mobility solutions to move people and goods in industrial environments. COAST has developed a proprietary 6-level Autonomous Robotics system, which is deployed across many sites, such as rail yards, airports, and ports. COAST addresses the challenges posed by dangerous and hazardous environments where labor is costly, scarce, and unsafe.

TorqueAGI contributes its cutting-edge Generative AI technology, which complements COAST's existing systems. By combining COAST's expertise in robotic systems with TorqueAGI's advanced Generative AI technology, both companies are poised to make substantial advancements in the field of industrial robotics.

Pierre Lefevre, CTO of COAST, highlighted the collaborative nature of the partnership: "Our work with TorqueAGI enhances how our robots operate in dynamic industrial settings. This collaboration opens up new opportunities for COAST and TorqueAGI in the robotics industry by equipping them with an unparalleled level of intelligence."

By integrating TorqueAGI's advanced Generative AI technology, COAST's robots will be better equipped to operate in complex, dynamic industrial settings with enhanced efficiency and intelligence.

Dr. Ashutosh Saxena, a Microsoft Faculty Fellow and Chief AI Advisor at TorqueAGI, expressed enthusiasm about the mutual benefits of the collaboration: "We're excited to partner with COAST Autonomous, a leader in robotics. Together, we're creating robots that are now better equipped to operate in complex environments with enhanced efficiency and intelligence."

This collaboration marks a major milestone in the evolution of industrial robotics, positioning COAST and TorqueAGI at the forefront of autonomous innovation. The enhanced robots will streamline operations, improve safety, and reduce operational costs for industrial and logistics operators.

About COAST

COAST Autonomous, Inc. (COAST) is working to redefine industrial sites with cutting-edge AI and Autonomous Systems built for work and solving use cases that are dangerous, dirty, or dull. COAST's Autonomous Road Machines (ARMs) are setting new benchmarks in safety, efficiency, and sustainability by transporting crew, equipment, and supplies across challenging terrains. To solve these use cases, COAST designs custom ARMs, such as the P-1 Shuttle and Harvester or converts existing vehicles, such as the Polaris ProXD, Taylor Dunn "Big Foot" or Terminal Tractor, to get the job done. COAST ARMs are equipped with suites of AI-powered sensors and engines that provide real-time, location-accurate inventories designed to provide actionable insight. COAST ARMs also deliver mission-critical site security by identifying fence line breaches and intruders. For more information about COAST, contact [email protected].

About TorqueAGI

TorqueAGI is at the forefront of developing advanced AI software to revolutionize autonomous robots. Specializing in Generative AI-based agents, TorqueAGI enhances multimodal perception, prediction, behavior anticipation, and planning capabilities. TorqueAGI is currently in stealth, with headquarters in Palo Alto, CA. For more information about Torque AGI, contact [email protected].

