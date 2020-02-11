COAST Autonomous Signs MOU With Saint Leo University in Florida

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COAST Autonomous ("COAST") announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Saint Leo University ("Saint Leo"), the nation's fourth largest Catholic university.

COAST Autonomous

COAST and Saint Leo, which has a main campus located 30 miles north of Tampa, Florida, will work together to develop a plan for implementing an autonomous system to augment existing campus transportation. The deployment will include identifying routes and running simulations to determine the optimum fleet size and vehicle types (COAST P-1 Shuttles and/or self-driving golf carts) necessary to provide an efficient and useful service.

"Our strategic plan, called 'Renaissance 2021', charges us to grow the university, strengthen its culture, and transform the educational experience to better serve the needs of students," said Dr. Jeffrey D. Senese, Saint Leo University President. "Introducing innovative technologies, such as those offered by COAST, fits with this vision perfectly. The COAST vehicles will enhance the campus community with greater safety, accessibility, and convenience. We are eager to work with the COAST team to prepare a detailed plan and launch Saint Leo's autonomous transportation system as soon as possible."

"Dr. Senese and his team at Saint Leo are true visionaries. The University is a beautiful campus with amazing plans for growth," said David M. Hickey, COAST Chairman and CEO. "We are delighted to provide a fleet of self-driving vehicles that can complement and augment the existing transportation service. Students' schedules tend not to match traditional bus timetables, but our vehicles won't mind transporting them at all times of the day or night. COAST also will look at offering on-campus deliveries and other innovative services. We are excited to successfully introduce a world-class and cutting-edge system that will benefit campus and student life."

About COAST Autonomous

COAST Autonomous is a self-driving technology company providing mobility solutions to move people and goods at appropriate speeds in urban and campus environments. COAST's mission is to build community by connecting people with mobility solutions that put pedestrians first and give cities back to people. At the center of one of the fastest and most profound disruptions to impact the transportation and logistics industries, COAST has developed the full stack of Autonomous Vehicle (AV) software that includes mapping and localization, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), fleet management and supervision systems. Partnering with proven manufacturers, COAST can provide a variety of vehicles equipped with its best-in-class software to offer Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions to cities, theme parks, campuses, airports, and other private sites. Based in Pasadena, California, COAST's team is recognized for its experience and expertise in all aspects of implementing and operating AV fleets while prioritizing safety and the user experience. Learn more at www.coastautonomous.com.

Contact: Aimie Nghiem, Director of Program Development

Tel: +1-626-838-2469 ANghiem@coastautonomous.com

About Saint Leo University

Saint Leo University is one of the largest Catholic universities in the nation, offering nearly 60 undergraduate and graduate-level degree programs to more than 19,500 students each year. Founded in 1889 by Benedictine monks, the private, nonprofit university is known for providing a values-based education to learners of all backgrounds and ages in the liberal arts tradition. Saint Leo is regionally accredited and offers a residential campus in the Tampa Bay region of Florida, 32 education centers in seven states, and an online program for students anywhere. The university is home to more than 95,000 alumni. Learn more at saintleo.edu.

Contact: Marie Thornsberry, Director of University Communications

Tel: +1-352-588-8253 marie.thornsberry@saintleo.edu

Related Files

COAST P-1.JPG

Related Images

coast-autonomous-p-1-shuttle.jpg

COAST Autonomous P-1 Shuttle

Related Links

COAST Autonomous

Saint Leo University

SOURCE COAST Autonomous