Coast Capital Savings and OnDeck Canada Announce Small Business Partnership

Beginning this month, Coast Capital Savings (Coast Capital) small business members can apply for term loan financing from OnDeck of up to CAD $250,000 online, in branch or through the Coast Capital Contact Centre and receive approval and funding in as little as one day. The agreement is aimed at bridging a gap in small business credit in Canada by addressing the urgent needs of Canada's small business sector for faster short-term financing.

The partnership with OnDeck Canada will help Coast Capital as they expand nationally, positioning the credit union as a leader in small business banking with a best-in-class suite of products and services. OnDeck Canada is part of OnDeck Capital, Inc., (ONDK), the world's leading online small business lender. OnDeck pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions, delivering funds rapidly to small businesses online. Since inception, OnDeck Canada has originated over CAD $440 million in funding to small businesses in Canada.

"By partnering with OnDeck Canada, Coast Capital is now able to offer a seamless member experience that is both fast and incredibly easy," explains Derek Turner, Head of Small Business, Coast Capital Savings. "As a purpose-driven and member-owned federal credit union, we are in a unique position to help small business members improve their financial well-being. Today's announcement is an integral part of our always expanding offerings for our existing and future small business members that will see new and innovative products and services brought to market to serve this very important segment."

With Canadian small businesses representing 98 per cent of businesses nationally, the partnership with OnDeck Canada aims to bolster the credit union's ability to fully support a vitally important portion of the economy that has traditionally been under served in the financial services industry.

"When small business owners need financing, time is of the essence," said Neil Wechsler, Chief Executive Officer, OnDeck Canada. "Historically, small businesses were unable to obtain time-sensitive funding due to offline processes, lengthy application timelines, and manual review approaches to small business lending. As the proven leader in online small business lending, OnDeck Canada is delighted to partner with Coast Capital to offer online financing to its small business customers, ensuring that their unique and ever-evolving needs are met faster than ever with the power of automation and a world class digitized customer experience."

"As the financial services industry evolves to respond to increasingly sophisticated customer needs, financial institutions are increasingly partnering with experienced technology providers to help bridge the gap for customers," said Mr. Turner of Coast Capital Savings. "With Coast Capital's expansion beyond provincial borders, partnerships with technology-forward organizations, like OnDeck Canada, will continue to play an increasingly important role in the credit union's ability to deliver the Coast Capital experience that so many members already enjoy, to even more people across Canada."

About Coast Capital Savings

Coast Capital Savings is Canada's largest credit union by membership and B.C.'s first credit union to become a federal credit union. Owned by its 572,000 members, Coast Capital offers banking and investment services digitally and through its 52 branches in the Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Okanagan, and Vancouver Island regions of British Columbia. An Imagine Canada Caring Company and a Certified B Corporation in recognition of its social performance, Coast Capital invests 10 per cent of its bottom line in youth focused community organizations, programs, partnerships and events. The credit union has been recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ and holds a Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation. Coast Capital has a history of introducing innovative products to help their members achieve financial wellbeing including Canada's first free chequing account from a full-service financial institution and Help Extras®, enabling members to invest in their future. To learn more, visit coastcapitalsavings.com.

About OnDeck

OnDeck (NYSE: ONDK) is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small business. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. The company also offers bank clients a comprehensive technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers through ODX, a wholly-owned subsidiary. OnDeck has provided over $11 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 5 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com.

About OnDeck Canada

OnDeck Canada has originated CAD$440 million in small business funds nationally since inception. Today, OnDeck Canada offers a wide range of financing products including, term loans, lines of credit, and merchant cash advances, customized to the needs of small business owners throughout Canada. For more information on OnDeck Canada, visit www.ondeck.ca.

