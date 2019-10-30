Coast Capital Savings Chooses nCino to Fulfill its Vision of Digitization

Canadian credit union optimizes lending operations with nCino's leading cloud-based platform

WILMINGTON, N.C. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that Coast Capital Savings Federal Credit Union, Canada's largest credit union by membership, has selected the nCino Bank Operating System to serve as its lending solution for online Retail and Small Business loan applications. The nCino platform will support automated and best-in-class workflow features for Coast Capital across the organization as part of an end-to-end loan origination process.

After establishing digitization as a corporate priority, Coast Capital Savings turned to nCino for a solution that will improve the member experience and set the organization up for success as it continues to grow and innovate. Utilizing the nCino Bank Operating System will help the credit union stay current with member and market expectations, differentiate itself in the Canadian market, improve efficiency, deepen member relationships, provide better platform flexibility and integration, and have a future-forward operating model.

"Consumer needs are changing across the board and we are evolving our business to meet those changing demands," said Lisa Colangelo, senior vice president, retail banking at Coast Capital Savings. "Our Digital Credit Union transformation is changing the way we deliver products and services to our members while maintaining the exceptional member experience that Coast Capital has become known for. Our partnership with nCino will enable us to offer products and services to our members when and where they want quickly and efficiently."

With the nCino Bank Operating System, Coast Capital Savings will enhance the digital lending experience for both its members and employees. nCino's platform will enable the credit union to reduce complexity in processing and managing retail and small business loans throughout their lifecycle by streamlining its comprehensive loan origination workflow. In addition, nCino will provide a seamless digital experience from start to finish.

"We are excited to be supporting Coast Capital Savings with its vision to be the financial institution of choice for its members," said Cam Sterrett, nCino's general manager, Canada. "In partnership with nCino, Coast Capital is evolving its member experience, meeting its members' lifetime needs, serving its members how and where they want to be served, and removing friction points. By cultivating a culture of innovation, Coast Capital has truly embraced the future of financial services."

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud-banking. Its Bank Operating System improves employee efficiency while enhancing the customer experience for onboarding, loans and deposits across all lines of business. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 250 financial institutions globally whose assets range in size from $200 million to $2 trillion. A proven leader, nCino is part of the Forbes Cloud 100 and was named the #1 "Best Fintech to Work For" by American Banker. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com.

About Coast Capital Savings

Coast Capital Savings is Canada's largest credit union by membership and B.C.'s first credit union to become a federal credit union. Owned by its 572,000 members, Coast Capital offers banking and investment services digitally and through its 52 branches in the Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Okanagan, and Vancouver Island regions of British Columbia. An Imagine Canada Caring Company and a Certified B Corporation in recognition of its social performance, Coast Capital invests 10 per cent of its bottom line in youth focused community organizations, programs, partnerships and events. The credit union has been recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™, and holds a Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation. Coast Capital has a history of introducing innovative products to help their members achieve financial wellbeing including Canada's first free chequing account from a full-service financial institution and Help Extras®, enabling members to invest in their future. To learn more, visit coastcapitalsavings.com.

