Coast Counties Truck & Equipment Co. Announces Acquisition of Golden State Peterbilt

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast Counties Truck & Equipment Co. announced today the acquisition of the business assets from Golden State Peterbilt (GSP), marking a significant milestone in Coast Counties' continued growth and commitment to serving customers across California.

With this acquisition, Coast Counties expands its footprint and service network, welcoming new partners, customers, providers and locations under the Coast Counties banner. The integration of GSP strengthens the company's regional presence and enhances its ability to deliver comprehensive support to Peterbilt customers throughout Central and Northern California.

"All of us at Coast Counties are thrilled to welcome the Golden State Peterbilt team and their valued customers to our organization," said Craig Archer, President of Coast Counties Truck & Equipment Co. "This acquisition allows us to bring Coast Counties' standards of quality, consistency, and customer care to new markets. Our focus will be on delivering a seamless experience and strengthening customer confidence through the expanded support and stability of Coast Counties."

Former Golden State Peterbilt locations will now be known as Coast Counties – East. Employees from these branches have been hired by Coast Counties in their current roles to ensure uninterrupted service for customers and partners.

Coast Counties Truck & Equipment Co. is a full-service Peterbilt dealership group offering new and used truck sales, leasing, parts, and service solutions for the transportation industry. With locations throughout Northern and Central California, Coast Counties has built a long-standing reputation for exceptional customer service and operational excellence. Coast Counties is a division of The Jim Pattison Group (www.jimpattison.com), a diversified holding company operating primarily in Canada and the United States. With over 800 locations worldwide, The Jim Pattison Group is made up of a number of strong operating divisions, including automotive and trucking, media and advertising, agricultural equipment, food and beverage, entertainment and exporting.

