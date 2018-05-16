Coast Guard Approves Waterway Suitability for Oregon's Jordan Cove LNG Plant, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--The U.S. Coast Guard recently approved the suitability of a waterway for tankers at Pembina Pipeline Corporation's proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Coos Bay, Oregon. The move could move put the project, which was previously denied its application by the U.S. Federal Energy Commission (FERC), one step closer to being constructed. Based on the review, the captain of the Port Sector Columbia River recommended to FERC that the Coos Bay waterway was suitable for the marine traffic associated with the project.
For details, view the entire article by subscribing to Industrial Info's Premium Industry News, or browse other breaking industrial news stories at www.industrialinfo.com.
Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the www.industrialinfo.com "Contact Us" page.
Brian Ford
(713) 980-9393
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coast-guard-approves-waterway-suitability-for-oregons-jordan-cove-lng-plant-an-industrial-info-news-alert-300649124.html
SOURCE Industrial Info Resources, Inc.
Share this article