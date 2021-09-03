Coast Guard Foundation Activates Disaster Relief And Response Program

STONINGTON, Conn., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced that it has activated its disaster relief and response program to provide critical resources to Coast Guard members impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida left utter devastation in her wake, and thousands of Coast Guard members and their families are returning to homes that have been flattened and flooded.

"Our emergency disaster relief program is already helping impacted families," said Susan Ludwig, Coast Guard Foundation president. "Members are reporting complete and total losses, damaged roofs, and water and mold damage, among other needs. It will be some time before they can return to their homes. I ask you to stand with us today to help our service members in this time of great need."

One applicant to the grant program shared, "We are struggling. The power went out just before Ida hit us. The power will not be on for close to a month. At this point we are already running short with the extra expenses. This is a horrible situation and the damage is devastating."

Coast Guard members and families affected by Hurricane Ida are eligible to apply for a Coast Guard Foundation disaster relief grant, which can be used to cover personal losses and basic needs, including replacement and repair of household goods, food and essential living supplies, insurance deductibles, temporary housing and emergency travel.

To support the Coast Guard Foundation's disaster relief and response program, visit www.coastguardfoundation.org/disaster-relief.

To apply for assistance, visit www.coastguardfoundation.org/news/news-alert-emergency-disaster-relief-assistance-available.

Click to view a video of Coast Guard Foundation regional director Andrew Kerr on scene in Mobile, the hub of the Coast Guard's air response, speak with Capt. Chris Hulser who commands the air station there.

To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation, or to help support its work, please visit www.coastguardfoundation.org or call (860) 535-0786.

About The Coast Guard Foundation

The Coast Guard Foundation is committed to ensuring all Coast Guard members and families have the resources they need to build resilience throughout their lives. Founded in 1969, we're a vital partner to the Coast Guard—tackling the toughest challenges confronting our heroes and strengthening the entire community. Coast Guard members sacrifice so much to protect our nation. We must stand together and show them our appreciation so they can remain always ready. Join us at CoastGuardFoundation.org.

