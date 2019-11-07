Coast Guard Foundation Presents 2019 Houston Awards Dinner

At the event, the Foundation will present the Coast Guard Foundation Award for Mission Excellence to MSU Texas City. The Coast Guard members and spouses being recognized dedicated more than 1500 volunteer hours – above and beyond their Coast Guard duty – to care for the more than 300 families who were impacted by the shutdown. Through their efforts, they secured food, diapers and other essential living supplies, and established a pop-up food bank to assist those most in need during the period of uncertainty. Their work helped reduce stress and boosted morale and community connections for all Coast Guard members stationed in and around Texas City, and in particular, supported the most junior enlisted members and families.

In addition, the Coast Guard Foundation will recognize generous corporate supporter Phillips 66, a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company, and Chairman and CEO Greg Garland. Phillips 66's support meets all of the Foundation's core areas of impact for Coast Guard members and families, including scholarships and grants, morale and recreation gear and tragedy assistance and disaster relief.

Finally, Admiral Thad Allen will be presented with the Coast Guard Foundation Distinguished Leadership Award in recognition of his extraordinary leadership, influence and inspiration in helping the Coast Guard Foundation continue to grow its mission. As a tribute to Admiral Allen's life of service, the Foundation has established the Admiral Thad Allen Guardian Fund Endowment, which will be used to fund the Foundation's highest priority needs.

"We are excited about this year's event in Houston, our final event of the year," said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. "After 50 years of service to the men and women of the Coast Guard, 2019 was a very eventful year. Many individuals and companies stood out as tremendous supporters of our mission. We are honored to be able to recognize the tireless efforts of MSU Texas City, Phillips 66, Mr. Garland and Admiral Allen."

To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation or to help support its work, please visit www.coastguardfoundation.org.

About The Coast Guard Foundation

Since 1969, the Coast Guard Foundation has honored heroes, empowered families and supported those who protect our Nation as members of the United States Coast Guard. The Foundation provides college scholarships to enlisted members, their spouses and their children, scholarships and support for families of Coast Guard members lost in the line of duty, and support for morale programs, including funding recreation, exercise and family-oriented facilities. The Coast Guard Foundation is headquartered in Stonington, Connecticut, where it maintains a staff of 18, with regional offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Washington DC, St. Petersburg, Florida, New Orleans, Louisiana and San Francisco, California. To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation or to help support its work, please visit coastguardfoundation.org .

SOURCE Coast Guard Foundation

Related Links

http://www.coastguardfoundation.org

