Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA) and WIN Join Forces to Support Coast Guard Families in Their Family-Building Journey

Leading family-building and family-support benefit company to provide complimentary fertility benefit management services for all members of the Coast Guard

GREENWICH, Conn., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN , the nation's leading family-building and family well-being benefit company, is proud to announce its collaboration with Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA) to provide comprehensive fertility benefit management services for Coast Guard members. The donated services offered include 24/7 clinical guidance through WIN Nurse Care Advocates, reproductive behavioral support, access to the WIN highly credentialed qualified network of medical and pharmacy providers and on-demand clinical support and resources through the WINFamily app—wherever their duties take them, along with available discounts, and guided counseling on family-building options.

WIN's expertise, coupled with its dedication to providing personalized clinical support, and access to the largest network of reproductive endocrinologists, and modern mobile centric technology, makes it the ideal partner for CGMA in addressing the unique needs of Coast Guard service members and their families. This collaboration provides comprehensive fertility, adoption, and family planning services to the Coast Guard community, aligning with the shared goal of enhancing the overall well-being of its members.

"This initiative has the power to change lives by making parenthood achievable for all Coast Guard families and helping to alleviate some of the financial and emotional burden that accompanies infertility. WIN's donation of services will undoubtedly contribute to the well-being of our service members and their families," said Commander Leah Cole of USCG. "Babies will be brought into this world, women and men will be retained in our service, and families will be made whole through the support of WIN and CGMA."

Military families face unique challenges when it comes to family-building, including coordinating schedules, frequent separations from partners, and limitations of coverage for fertility treatments under TRICARE. The CGMA-WIN initiative seeks to address these challenges by offering comprehensive support tailored to the needs of Coast Guard service members and their families.

"WIN is honored to contribute essential services to CGMA, offering fertility benefit management services and clinical advocacy to Coast Guard members," said Roger Shedlin, M.D., J.D., WIN CEO and President. "We understand the challenges that military families face and are committed to supporting Coast Guard members on their journey to parenthood. Through this partnership, we aim to provide comprehensive and accessible resources that empower Coast Guard families to build their families."

Through this initiative, CGMA and WIN aim to provide additional options and support for Coast Guard members who may be facing infertility or seeking fertility treatments.

"We are thrilled to offer WIN's support to our Coast Guard community's family-building aspirations," said RADM Cari B. Thomas, USCG (Ret), CEO of Coast Guard Mutual Assistance. "CGMA is proud to be helping to shape a future where every Coast Guard member can confidently pursue their family dreams, knowing they have a steadfast support system behind them."

This marks WIN's third military partnership. In 2021, WIN partnered with the Military Family Building Coalition under the AVIATRIX project to support female Naval Aviators' choice to pursue career and family. In 2022, WIN expanded its services to Air Force Airmen and Space Force Guardians, continuing its commitment to donating essential resources to support military families.

About CGMA:

Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA) is a 100-year-old Coast Guard community focused 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Serving as the official aid society for the United States Coast Guard, CGMA's mission is to enable financial resiliency within the Coast Guard Community. Since its inception in 1924, CGMA has provided over $240 million in direct financial assistance, including support for adoptions and assisted reproductive services. For more information: visit www.mycgma.org or find us on Facebook @CGMutualAssist or Instagram @mycgma .

About WIN:

WIN is the nation's leading family-building and family well-being benefit company. For over 25 years, through a comprehensive range of management services—including fertility treatment and preservation; surrogacy and adoption; maternity and doulas; menopause and andropause; and parenting resources—WIN has combined expert clinical guidance, behavioral support, modern mobile centric technology, and highly credentialed specialty provider networks to promote optimal physical, emotional, and social health for families.

The company headquarters are based in Greenwich, CT. For more information about WIN, visit https://www.winfertility.com .

