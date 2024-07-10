COAST GUARD VETERAN WALKING ACROSS AMERICA TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR MENTAL HEALTH

Robert Luna is Walking From Alabama to California to Raise Awareness for Mental Health Issues in the Military

STONINGTON, Conn., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced that Robert Luna, a retired Coast Guard veteran and chief petty officer, is walking from Alabama to California to raise awareness for mental health issues in the military and support for the Coast Guard Foundation's programs. Like many veterans, he has struggled with mental health since leaving the service. Luna's journey, "AL2LA", began in Elwell Park in Weaver, Ala. on May 18, 2024, and will conclude at USCG Base Los Angeles/Long Beach in Los Angeles, Calif. in September.

Robert Luna, retired Coast Guard veteran, is walking across America to spotlight veteran and military mental health. He recently stopped at a Coast Guard recruiting office in Oklahoma City. He is pictured here with a group of veterans from the local VFW in Searcy, Arkansas.

"Every step I take is a step towards hope and healing for me, active-duty Coast Guard members, veterans, and everyone within the military community," he said, "If I can help even one person realize they're not alone and that it's okay to seek help, the journey will be work it."

"Robert is a true inspiration to all those who have been fortunate enough to meet him," said Susan Ludwig, President of the Coast Guard Foundation. "We are grateful for his support and will follow his progress and cheer him on over the next few months as he raises awareness for military mental health through this incredible feat."

For information on Luna's journey and to watch his progress, visit al2la.us. Supporters can also follow along on his Facebook and Instagram pages. To donate to his cause, visit gofund.me/61be31f4.

To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation, or to help support its work, please visit www.coastguardfoundation.org or call 860-535-0786.

About The Coast Guard Foundation

The Coast Guard Foundation is committed to ensuring all Coast Guard members and families have the resources they need to build resilience throughout their lives. Founded in 1969, we're a vital partner to the Coast Guard—tackling the toughest challenges confronting our heroes and strengthening the entire community. Coast Guard members sacrifice so much to protect our nation. We must stand together and show them our appreciation so they can remain always ready. Join us at CoastGuardFoundation.org.

