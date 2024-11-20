Coast into the Holidays with Inns of Monterey

News provided by

Inns of Monterey

Nov 20, 2024, 16:20 ET

MONTEREY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to sleigh your holiday season? Head to the Monterey Peninsula, where festive cheer and coastal charm come together. Inns of Monterey is offering exclusive holiday rates across their boutique hotels: Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa, Spindrift Inn, Monterey Bay Inn, Wave Street Inn, and Victorian Inn. Each inn has its own unique style, perfect for guests who want to jingle and mingle by the ocean or cozy up with a festive view. From twinkling lights to seaside strolls, let Inns of Monterey be your holiday home base and make this season unforgettable.

Casa Munras Garden Hotel and Spa is in the heart of Monterey's Heritage District. Guests staying one night can enjoy a second night for 50% off. Casa Munras is at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, California 93940.
(800) 222-2446. www.hotelcasamunras.com.

Spindrift Inn boasts a beachfront setting over Monterey Bay with Mediterranean coastal décor. The popular Table for Two Romance Package includes accommodations for two and a $100 gift certificate to dine at Cannery Row's world-famous Sardine Factory. Spindrift Inn is in the district's center at 625 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 849-1879. www.spindriftinn.com 

Monterey Bay Inn is located at the quiet end of Cannery Row and features sweeping water views. Stay two nights and receive a 15% discount. Monterey Bay Inn is at 242 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 424-6242. www.montereybayinn.com

Wave Street Inn is ideally located near the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Pacific Grove's Lovers Point, and the Monterey Bay Coastal Trail. Guests staying three nights receive a 15% discount, and the fourth night is 25% off. Wave Street Inn is at 571 Wave Street, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 764-2595. www.wavestreetinn.com

Victorian Inn is perfect for travelers who enjoy period décor, gracious surroundings, and a pet-friendly property. Guests staying three nights receive a 15% discount, and the fourth night is 25% off. Victorian Inn is at 487 Foam Street, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 232-4141. www.victorianinn.com

With scenic locations and personalized service, the Inns of Monterey offer an ideal home base for exploring the holiday magic of the Monterey Peninsula. Kick off the holidays at the Tree Lighting on Cannery Row, Friday November 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. complete with a visit from Santa and plenty of shopping on the Row. For some outdoor fun, an ice-skating rink is set up in front of the original Custom House from November 22 - January 5, 2025, daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Light up the holidays at Pacific Grove's Holiday Parade of Lights Thursday December 5, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A perennial favorite, Christmas in the Adobes tour, is December 13 - December 14, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Attend the season's favorite ballet, The Nutcracker, performed by the Monterey Peninsula Ballet Theatre at Sunset Center in Carmel, December 13 - December 15, 2024 both matinee and evening performances.

SOURCE Inns of Monterey

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Inns of Monterey Announce Autumn Savings

Inns of Monterey Announce Autumn Savings

Fall is fabulous in Monterey; Experience the magic of the season in Monterey, where coastal beauty meets vibrant autumn activities. From hiking the...
Inns of Monterey Announce Summertime Savings

Inns of Monterey Announce Summertime Savings

Summertime in Monterey is pure splendor. Experiences and adventures abound on the waters of Monterey Bay and throughout the county, and the area...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Hotels and Resorts

Hotels and Resorts

Travel

Travel

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics