Coast into the Holidays with Inns of Monterey

Casa Munras Garden Hotel and Spa is in the heart of Monterey's Heritage District. Guests staying one night can enjoy a second night for 50% off. Casa Munras is at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, California 93940.

(800) 222-2446. www.hotelcasamunras.com.

Spindrift Inn boasts a beachfront setting over Monterey Bay with Mediterranean coastal décor. The popular Table for Two Romance Package includes accommodations for two and a $100 gift certificate to dine at Cannery Row's world-famous Sardine Factory. Spindrift Inn is in the district's center at 625 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 849-1879. www.spindriftinn.com

Monterey Bay Inn is located at the quiet end of Cannery Row and features sweeping water views. Stay two nights and receive a 15% discount. Monterey Bay Inn is at 242 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 424-6242. www.montereybayinn.com

Wave Street Inn is ideally located near the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Pacific Grove's Lovers Point, and the Monterey Bay Coastal Trail. Guests staying three nights receive a 15% discount, and the fourth night is 25% off. Wave Street Inn is at 571 Wave Street, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 764-2595. www.wavestreetinn.com

Victorian Inn is perfect for travelers who enjoy period décor, gracious surroundings, and a pet-friendly property. Guests staying three nights receive a 15% discount, and the fourth night is 25% off. Victorian Inn is at 487 Foam Street, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 232-4141. www.victorianinn.com

With scenic locations and personalized service, the Inns of Monterey offer an ideal home base for exploring the holiday magic of the Monterey Peninsula. Kick off the holidays at the Tree Lighting on Cannery Row, Friday November 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. complete with a visit from Santa and plenty of shopping on the Row. For some outdoor fun, an ice-skating rink is set up in front of the original Custom House from November 22 - January 5, 2025, daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Light up the holidays at Pacific Grove's Holiday Parade of Lights Thursday December 5, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A perennial favorite, Christmas in the Adobes tour, is December 13 - December 14, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Attend the season's favorite ballet, The Nutcracker, performed by the Monterey Peninsula Ballet Theatre at Sunset Center in Carmel, December 13 - December 15, 2024 both matinee and evening performances.

